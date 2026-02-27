Egyptian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss De-Escalation With Afghanistan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to discuss the latest developments regarding border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement on Friday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Abdelatty called for calm and restraint to help lower tensions and spare the region further instability.

The statement added that Egypt expressed its "deep concern" over the escalating border tensions and clashes, which have resulted in a number of casualties. Egypt urged all parties involved to exercise the utmost levels of self-restraint.

The ministry underscored the importance of exhausting all possible diplomatic avenues to achieve a truce and defuse the crisis, preventing the region from sliding into further escalation.

It further emphasized the necessity of prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions to settle disputes in a manner that preserves regional security and stability.