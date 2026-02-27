China Voices Concern Over Afghanistanpakistan Tensions, Offers Mediation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stating that Beijing is prepared to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and promoting stability.

According to Al Jazeera, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a press briefing that China is deeply concerned about the recent rise in tensions between the two neighboring countries.

She noted that Beijing has been engaging through diplomatic channels to help mediate the situation and reiterated China's willingness to contribute constructively to easing tensions and restoring calm.

Last Saturday night, Pakistan conducted airstrikes on a seminary in Paktika province and on a residential house in the Behsood district of Nangarhar province. According to local sources, 17 members of a single family, including women and children, were martyred in the strike on the residential house, and several others were injured.

In response, forces of the Islamic Emirate carried out retaliatory attacks on Thursday night across the Durand Line, targeting Pakistani military posts near the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan.

The Ministry of National Defense stated that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the operation. It also said that Afghan forces captured two headquarters and 19 military posts, while Pakistani troops withdrew from four additional positions.

In a statement, the ministry said:“During the operation, eight of our fighters were killed and 11 others were wounded. Furthermore, 13 civilians were injured in a rocket attack on a refugee camp in Nangarhar, including women and children.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Thursday night that Pakistani forces had bombed locations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, adding that no casualties were reported.

