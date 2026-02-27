MONAT Global Certified For The Fourth Consecutive Year As The World's #1 Direct Seller Of Premium Haircare By Euromonitor International
Verified through comprehensive global market analysis, Euromonitor International's certification recognizes MONAT's continued leadership within the premium haircare category, highlighting the brand's strong international growth, consumer demand, and innovative product portfolio rooted in science-driven formulations.
“This recognition is a powerful validation of our mission to redefine haircare through innovation, performance, and community,” said CEO and Co-Founder Ray Urdaneta.“To be named the world's #1 direct seller of premium haircare for four years in a row reflects not only the strength of our products, but also the passion and dedication of our global Market Partner and VIP customer community.”
Over the past year, MONAT has expanded its global footprint, introduced breakthrough product technologies, and continued to elevate its brand presence through high-impact education, experiential events, and digital commerce initiatives. The company's focus on scalp-first haircare, clinically inspired innovation, and premium positioning has fueled sustained momentum across key international markets.
Euromonitor International is widely regarded as one of the most trusted providers of global market intelligence, making this certification a significant benchmark within the beauty industry. The recognition further solidifies MONAT's standing as a category leader and trusted authority among consumers seeking high-performance, premium haircare solutions.
As MONAT continues to innovate and expand worldwide, the company remains committed to empowering its global community through entrepreneurship, education, and products designed to deliver visible results.
About MONAT:
MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.
