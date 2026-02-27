MONAT Global Certified For The Fourth Consecutive Year As The World's #1 Direct Seller Of Premium Haircare By Euromonitor International

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp, a leader in premium haircare innovation and one of the world's fastest-growing beauty brands, proudly announces that it has once again been certified as theby independent market research authority Euromonitor International. This marks theMONAT has earned this prestigious distinction, reinforcing its position as a global authority in the haircare and beauty industry.

Verified through comprehensive global market analysis, Euromonitor International's certification recognizes MONAT's continued leadership within the premium haircare category, highlighting the brand's strong international growth, consumer demand, and innovative product portfolio rooted in science-driven formulations.

“This recognition is a powerful validation of our mission to redefine haircare through innovation, performance, and community,” said CEO and Co-Founder Ray Urdaneta.“To be named the world's #1 direct seller of premium haircare for four years in a row reflects not only the strength of our products, but also the passion and dedication of our global Market Partner and VIP customer community.”

Over the past year, MONAT has expanded its global footprint, introduced breakthrough product technologies, and continued to elevate its brand presence through high-impact education, experiential events, and digital commerce initiatives. The company's focus on scalp-first haircare, clinically inspired innovation, and premium positioning has fueled sustained momentum across key international markets.

Euromonitor International is widely regarded as one of the most trusted providers of global market intelligence, making this certification a significant benchmark within the beauty industry. The recognition further solidifies MONAT's standing as a category leader and trusted authority among consumers seeking high-performance, premium haircare solutions.

As MONAT continues to innovate and expand worldwide, the company remains committed to empowering its global community through entrepreneurship, education, and products designed to deliver visible results.

