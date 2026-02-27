NJ Hard Rock Warriors 'Who On Earth' Drop Powerful 'DAWGZ' Video - Airing On MTV's Metal Thrashing Madness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Jersey hard rock torchbearers; Who On Earth, has landed national airplay on MTV's Metal Thrashing Madness for their blistering single“DAWGZ”. The official music video, directed by Tom Flynn, will premiere this Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 10:00 PM to Midnight EST on Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV, and Paramount+.

“DAWGZ” is a raw, riff-driven battle cry against corporate greed and the destruction it leaves in its wake. Set against a dystopian city in ruins, the video shows the band performing amid the rubble while an old television screen displays haunting footage of predators on prey and socioeconomic scenes that contributed to humanity's downfall. Coosh's commanding vocals, Pete Rizzi's thunderous bass, Bruce Gatewood's searing guitar work, Howie Fallon's relentless drums, and the dual-guitar attack of Johnny James Barone and Jimmy Kocha deliver a crushing assault on the system that feels classic, modern, and urgent.

“This song is about calling out the system that chews people up and spits them out,” said bassist and founder Pete Rizzi.“We wanted the video to look like the morning after the world ended, because for a lot of people, it already has. 'DAWGZ' is our way of saying we're still here, still fighting, and still making music that hits hard.”

Founded by veteran bassist Pete Rizzi and lead singer Coosh, " Who On Earth fuses the seismic energy of classic metal with the melodic punch of modern rock. Their sound has been described as the answer to the question:“Who on earth will bring back real hard rock?”

The band's latest EP, Smoke & Mirrors (released March 2025 via Woe to You Music and distributed by Foundation Media), has been building worldwide momentum from rock and metal fans tired of watered-down music. With“DAWGZ” now heading to MTV, Who On Earth continues to prove that uncompromising, high-energy rock with real substance still resonates.

Stream "DAWGZ" now on Spotify and Apple Music, where it's syncing with playlists like "Rock This" and "Hard Rock Hits." Blast the video on YouTube at: and join the frenzy on Instagram (@whoonearththeband), TikTok (@whoonearthus), X (@WhoOnEarthBand), Facebook (facebook/WhoOnEarth), and whoonearththeband.

Who On Earth is the NJ-based hard rock - heavy metal quintet; Coosh (vocals), Pete Rizzi (bass), Howie Fallon (drums), Johnny James Barone (guitar), Jimmy Kocha (guitar), forging the future of riffs past with the future of rock. They honor bands like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Tool while slaying modern myths, resurrecting everything that made rock great in the first place, and dedicated to reviving the power, hooks, and meaning of real hard rock and heavy metal. Follow their journey at whoonearththeband.

Released via WoeToYou Music.

For Interviews/ media, contact: Austin Griswold from Secret Service PR:...

For Bookings contact: M7 Entertainment /....