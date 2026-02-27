“Wellness Unwrapped The TFAL & CHI Journey” Now Streaming On Braveheartstv Network

MENAFN - GetNews)



Where medicine meets movement and mindset. Science-backed conversations that help viewers turn everyday habits into lasting health.

SCHAUMBURG, IL. - Feb. 27, 2026 - BraveHeartsTV - Network announces the launch of “Wellness Unwrapped | The Tfal & Chi Journey,” which premiered Feb. 13, 2026, and is now streaming across BraveHeartsTV - Network platforms, including connected TV and the web.







Hosted by Dr. Toyin“Tfal” Falusi Nwafor, MD, and Chioma“Chi” Nwafor, the series blends clinical expertise with real-world wellness strategy. The goal is simple: translate evidence-informed insights into practical, sustainable routines.

“Our mission is to make wellness actionable. Not perfect, practical. We connect the dots between what we know medically and what people can actually do day to day,” said Dr. Toyin“Tfal” Falusi Nwafor, MD.

“We want viewers to feel empowered with a plan they can follow. This is about momentum, small shifts that compound into real results,” added Chioma“Chi” Nwafor.

Hosts' Professional Credentials

Dr. Toyin“Tfal” Falusi Nwafor, MD is a Board-Certified Infectious Disease Physician, Professor of Medicine, Biopharma Executive, Author, Podcaster, Wellness and Career Coach, and Co-Founder of“tfalandchi LLC”.

Dr. Tfal's co-host, Chioma“Chi” Nwafor is a Health and Wellness Coach, Fitness Trainer, Author, Podcaster, Tech Executive, and Co-Founder of“tfalandchi LLC”.

Together, Tfal & Chi bring a rare blend of clinical expertise, leadership experience, and coaching insight. Focused on delivering practical, science-backed guidance that helps viewers turn everyday habits into lasting health, their show is a must-see for anyone looking to improve their healthy lifestyle habits.

More about“tfalandchi LLC”:

Watch Online Here: Wellness Unwrapped | The Tfal and Chi Journey | Braveheartstv

What Viewers Can Expect



Evidence-informed discussions on wellness, lifestyle, and sustainable habit change

Actionable takeaways that combine mindset, movement, and health A warm, high-energy approach designed to inspire meaningful action

About BraveHeartsTV - Network:

A purpose-driven streaming network committed to empowering viewers through uplifting, educational, and inspirational content, while advancing impact through storytelling.

How to watch on TV:

Available on ROKU BraveheartsTV Network Channels | TV Apps | Roku Channel Store | Roku

Available on AmazonFireTV BraveHeartsTV - Network - App on Amazon Appstore