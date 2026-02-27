Duplooy Law Announces Expansion To International Business Legal Services From Calgary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, AB, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuPlooy Law, ( ) a boutique business law firm based in Calgary, is excited to announce the expansion of its international business law services to better serve companies navigating cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and global growth strategies. With expertise in both outbound and inbound business deals, the firm supports Canadian enterprises expanding abroad as well as international companies entering the Canadian market.

Known for its practical, growth-oriented legal solutions, DuPlooy Law's expanded range of international services, includes buy-sell transactions, cross-border incorporations, foreign deal structuring, and small to mid-sized enterprise (SME) global acquisitions. The firm's international business practice is designed to help organizations minimize risk, seize new opportunities, and structure deals that create long-term success.



Why International Business Law Matters for SMEs



As Canadian companies increasingly seek opportunities outside national borders - and as foreign businesses look to establish operations in Canada - legal complexities can quickly become roadblocks to growth. International mergers and acquisitions, foreign business acquisitions, and global deal structuring involve navigating multiple jurisdictions, regulatory regimes, and tax implications. Without experienced legal counsel, businesses may face costly delays, compliance failures, or lost opportunities.



DuPlooy Law emphasizes that SMEs, in particular, benefit from having specialized international advisory support. By offering tailored guidance for sectors such as technology, energy, and manufacturing, the firm ensures that smaller enterprises have access to the same quality of global legal strategies as larger corporations.



The DuPlooy Law Advantage



DuPlooy Law distinguishes itself with:



Comprehensive Global Support – From international buy-sell agreements to cross-border incorporations, the firm advises on every stage of a transaction.

Practical Business Solutions – Legal strategies are designed with growth, efficiency, and sustainability in mind.

Cross-Border Expertise – The team has deep knowledge of foreign acquisition support, deal structuring, and compliance in international markets. SME-Focused Advisory – Recognizing that small and mid-sized businesses face unique challenges, DuPlooy Law provides scalable solutions to help them compete globally.

DuPlooy Law enc encourages individuals interested in more information or to schedule a consultation to visit its website, today.



About DuPlooy Law



DuPlooy Law is a Calgary-based business law firm committed to helping companies grow locally and internationally. With services ranging from corporate structuring and contracts to cross-border transactions and international business advisory, the firm empowers clients to pursue expansion with confidence.



More Information



To learn more about DuPlooy Law, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: DuPlooy Law 600, 700 2nd Street SW Calgary AB T2P 2W1 Canada (403) 444-5858