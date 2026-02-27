MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RETRANSMISSION: Manganese X Energy Corp. Pre-Feasibility Update: Geotechnical Drilling and Optimized Metallurgical Processing Initiatives

February 27, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Manganese X Energy Corp.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (" Manganese X " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS ") at its flagship Battery Hill Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, including the initiation of additional geotechnical drilling and continued metallurgical process optimization initiatives.

ABH Engineering Inc ., the lead consulting firm engaged for the Company's PFS, has initiated preliminary engineering activities, including the establishment of the project to include critical path, execution of schedule, and organizational framework.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, stated, "Advancing geotechnical precision and continuing metallurgical optimization are critical steps in strengthening the foundation of our Pre-Feasibility Study. These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to maximizing project efficiency and reducing operating costs, while positioning Battery Hill as a key domestic supplier of battery-grade manganese."

In support of continued mine plan optimization, and in collaboration with GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited, the Company has commenced a targeted geotechnical drilling and testing program consisting of three (3) drill holes totaling approximately 550 metres. The objective of this program is to obtain site-specific geotechnical data to support associated infrastructure planning as part of the PFS.

The program is designed to:



Determine optimal pit slope angles ("pit pitch") for mine design

Refine geotechnical input parameters for optimized pit wall stability

Evaluate additional pit development requirements to accommodate processing infrastructure and operational efficiencies Collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data to enhance the understanding of site and pit hydrogeological conditions

The results of this program are expected to improve mine design confidence, optimize material movement assumptions, and support the overall economic evaluation of the Battery Hill Project within the updated PFS framework.

In parallel with mine optimization activities, the Company continues to work with Kemetco Research Inc. in support of the ongoing PFS. Current metallurgical activities are focused on providing technical support to the engineering team and preparing representative product samples to assist with ongoing evaluation and development efforts related to the Battery Hill Project.

The Company will provide further updates as results become available and are incorporated into the Pre-Feasibility Study.

The PFS will also involve furthering environmental and social impact investigations, including baseline environmental conditions, permitting needs, and community engagement, and continued development of First Nations relationships.

Manganese X Energy Corp. Exhibiting at PDAC Toronto March 1 st - March 4th

Manganese X Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2026 convention of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (" PDAC "), taking place March 1-4, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Company invites investors and industry participants attending PDAC to visit its newly relocated Booth #2842 in the Investors Exchange, open Sunday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there!

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the U.S. to commercialize EV compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly, more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower, competitive cost.

For more information, visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: ...

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to statements regarding: the timing, scope, and completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study; the expected project economics; potential environmental, technical, and operational outcomes; the Company's development strategy; the advancement and scaling of high-purity manganese processing technologies; the evaluation of processing routes; the anticipated benefits of patent protection and intellectual property; plans toward commercialization; and the Battery Hill Project's potential to become a high-purity manganese production hub in North America. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance, or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( ), which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Manganese X Energy Corp.