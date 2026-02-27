Provenant Gives Carriers, Enterprises A First - An Ability To Prove Every Caller's Identity - Live At The GSMA's MWC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Provenant Inc., ( href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">provenant) the trust infrastructure company that invented the Verifiable Voice Protocol (VVP) and built the end-to-end platform for cryptographic call verification, today announced it will demonstrate their ready-now technology on the world's GSMA's Innovation Stage at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. Learn more about the Live demos are March 3 -4 here GSMA's MWC events and the OVC Roundtable on March 5th.

The experience will show an industry first - real-time verified call traversing multiple carriers and international borders, with each call carrying an unforgeable cryptographic credential - developed by Provenant - that proves the caller's identity, number authority, and brand rights. The GSMA selected Provenant's technology as the foundation of its Open Verifiable Calling (OVC) project, a flagship initiative designed to give the world's carriers, platforms, and enterprises a common, open standard for verified voice communications. The demonstration will showcase the industry-ready technology across carriers and platforms, with participation from Microsoft and the GSMA itself - the broadest cross-platform verified calling demonstration ever conducted.

MWC Barcelona is where the global carrier ecosystem convenes to evaluate the infrastructure that will define the next generation of communications, and Provenant's technology will be at the center of it.

“The telecom industry has spent years trying to solve trust with better guessing. We took a fundamentally different path - we built the infrastructure to prove it. What the world will see at MWC is not a concept or pilot," stated Warshaw, " It is a live, cross-border, cryptographically verified call chain running on production systems with the industry's most important partners. We built this technology because every person and every business deserves to know with mathematical certainty who is on the other end of the line, especially in the age of AI. "

The Evidence Deficit: A $1 Trillion Problem

Phone-based fraud now costs the global economy more than $1 trillion annually - 72% of people routinely ignore calls from numbers they do not recognize. The arrival of AI-powered voice cloning has accelerated the crisis, rendering today's pattern-based spam filters insufficient. As Warshaw detailed in his industry newsletter The Evidence Advantage, the collapse of trust in voice and messaging channels represents a systemic evidence deficit: current systems attempt to assess risk through probabilistic analytics rather than verifiable proof. The gap between carrier attestation and caller identity is where fraud thrives - and where legitimate businesses lose billions in unreturned calls, abandoned service interactions, and eroded customer trust.

From Attestation to Evidence: How Provenant's Technology Works

Provenant's Verifiable Voice Protocol (VVP) attaches a cryptographic credential to every outgoing business call. That credential - mathematically verifiable, tamper-proof, and rooted in globally governed identity registries - proves three things simultaneously: the legal identity of the calling organization, its regulatory authority over the phone number, and its right to display a specific brand. The recipient's device can independently verify the credential without relying on a centralized database, a reputation score, or carrier-level guesswork approach represents a fundamental shift from the telecom industry's current reliance on probabilistic filtering to a model grounded in deterministic, cryptographic evidence. Where existing systems ask“Does this call look suspicious?” Provenant asks“Can this caller prove who they are?” The distinction is not incremental. It is architectural.

A Decade of Infrastructure Investment

Provenant's market position is the result of deep, compounding technical investment that cannot be quickly replicated. The company's roots trace to the Financial Stability Board's post-2008 initiative to create the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) - the global standard for verifying the identity of organizations participating in financial transactions. From there, Provenant's team built the software to make LEIs digital, portable, and cryptographically verifiable, culminating in the company's designation as the world's first GLEIF-approved cross sector Qualified vLEI Issuer (QVI). That designation is a formal qualification issued by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), the international body that governs organizational identity infrastructure for regulated industries worldwide. It means Provenant has met the rigorous security, compliance and operational standards required to issue verifiable legal entity credentials at scale - the credentials issued are recognized across jurisdictions and industries.

Provenant ( ) has innovated end-to-end across the entire verification stack: from credential issuance and cryptographic signing to carrier-grade call verification and handset display integration. The company's proprietary Origin platform operationalizes the open-source libraries underlying OVC into a production-ready system designed for carrier-scale performance, cross-border compliance and real-time reliability.

Commercial Validation: Microsoft

Provenant's technology is already in production. Microsoft selected Provenant after its outbound customer support calls were routinely flagged as 'Spam Risk,' degrading contact center effectiveness and customer experience. A live trial into the United Kingdom in May 2025 confirmed that Provenant's cryptographic verification technology performs as designed in production carrier environments - improving answer rates and restoring caller trust at scale. The Microsoft deployment goes live March 30, 2026.

As the GSMA Foundry announced, the OVC project is being delivered in two phases: a demonstrator at MWC Barcelona '26 followed by pilot deployments with participating carriers, enterprises, and regulators. The strategic goal is a complete toolset - technical guidance, governance and implementation guides - that allows any country to deploy verified calling at scale, free from proprietary lock-in. Join GSMA's MWC demos & OVC roundtable on Thursday March 5,

About Provenant Inc.

Provenant Inc. is building the global trust layer for digital communications. Its Origin platform provides the API infrastructure and cryptographic signing services that enable carriers and enterprises to verify caller identity with mathematical certainty - making financial-grade verification accessible at carrier scale world's first GLEIF-approved Qualified vLEI Issuer for telecommunications and founding technology architect of the GSMA's Open Verifiable Calling project, Provenant is built on open protocols (KERI, ACDC, CESR) invented by CTO Daniel Hardman, who also authored the Verifiable Voice Protocol (VVP). Co-founder & CEO Randy Warshaw brings 25 years of carrier-grade infrastructure experience, including leading one of the world's largest SMS routing systems. He also invented the patented Kontxt AI fraud detection platform at RealNetworks.

Contact Provenant to book time for a briefing at .