Ajman Department Of Tourism, Culture, And Media Signs Mou With Emirates Scholar Research Center To Strengthen Academic, Research And Scientific Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Scholar Research Center to support scientific research and innovation ecosystem, and boost cooperation among local authorities. The move aligns with the UAE's vision of developing a knowledge-based economy founded on research and development.

The agreement was signed at ADTCM's headquarters in the presence of H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTCM, and Dr Fawaz Nadeem Habbal, Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Research Center, along with officials from both entities.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties seek to bolster the UAE's competitiveness in scientific research, enhance quality of knowledge outputs through joint projects that support decision-making and create research content supporting the emirate's priorities across tourism, culture and media.

The agreement further strengthens collaboration on developing qualitative studies and specialised research papers, while contributing to seamless exchange of scientific expertise and research methodologies. Through this approach, both parties seek to equip national talents with advanced tools and skills required for research and innovation. Additionally, the agreement includes training programs and workshops for researchers, students and professionals across both the public and private sectors, reinforcing their potential to leverage cutting-edge research technologies.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, said:“This collaboration reflects ADTCM's dedication to advancing the role of knowledge in developing Ajman's vital sectors, particularly tourism, culture and media. We strongly believe that our partnership with the Emirates Scholar Research Center will accelerate our drive to cultivate national talents that are capable of achieving the emirate's aspiration and exploring new avenues in research and innovation, aligning with Ajman Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, Dr Fawaz Nadeem Habbal described the agreement as a significant milestone on the path towards expanding scientific partnership. He also stated that the Center will closely collaborate with ADTCM to develop joint research initiatives, boost researchers' active presence on international scientific platforms, and enhance efforts to nurture an innovation-driven environment, while increasing scientific research and technological development across the Emirate.

Under the agreement, both parties will align their efforts to host conferences, seminars and scientific events focusing on research topics of mutual interest and contribute to creating a vibrant knowledge community in Ajman. The collaboration will also ensure a robust presence of researchers on international scientific platforms and develop knowledge initiatives that raise the bar for scientific output quality.

This agreement also forms part of a series of strategic partnerships ADTCM is signing with public and private sector institutions to contribute to Ajman's economic, social and cultural development. Furthermore, it supports reinforcing the emirate's position as a hub for knowledge, research and innovation.