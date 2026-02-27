11 Years Of 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Favourite Scene From Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is celebrating 11 years of his film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', has spoken about his favourite scene from the film.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a clip from the film. In the scene, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's characters are not on talking terms while sharing the same physical space.

The characters, however, find a way to express themselves through old songs, which sets up the stage for a comic sequence in the film.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“One of my favourite scenes from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. They're angry, are not speaking to each other... yet saying everything through music. I've always loved how this moment shows that even when words fail, emotions find a way. Crazy how music can become a conversation of its own and sometimes says more than any dialogue ever could”.

'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film is set in 1995 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and follows an arranged marriage between a small-town cassette shop owner and an educated, overweight woman. The film was released on February 27, 2015.

Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut with this film and gained significant weight for the role. The music was composed by Anu Malik, with lyrics by Varun Grover. The song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' received critical acclaim. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 63rd National Film Awards. It was also a commercial success at the box office.