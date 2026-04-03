Trump Signs Order To Save College Sports

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at restoring“order, fairness, and stability” to college athletics, warning that the system faces mounting financial and legal pressures that threaten its future.

The order directs federal agencies to strengthen enforcement of rules governing transfers, eligibility, and compensation, including examining whether violations could render universities ineligible for federal grants and contracts, according to a White House fact sheet.

It also calls for updated national standards to stabilise the system. These include“clear, consistent, and fair eligibility limits,” structured transfer rules, and a five-year participation window for student-athletes.

The administration is pushing for measures to“ensure medical care for student-athletes,” regulate revenue-sharing, and“ban improper financial arrangements including pay-for-play agreements facilitated by collectives and similar entities.”

The executive order, among other things, directs the General Services Administration and the Department of Education to expand data collection across college sports to improve compliance. The Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General have been tasked with taking enforcement action where necessary.

The move comes amid growing concern in Washington over what officials describe as a“financial arms race” in college athletics driven by lawsuits and state-level changes to compensation rules.

“College sports cannot function without clear, agreed-upon rules concerning pay-for-play and player eligibility that can't be endlessly challenged in court,” the White House said.

Officials argue that the current system risks concentrating resources in major revenue sports such as football and basketball, while undermining smaller programmes, particularly women's and Olympic sports.

The order notes that“the resulting chaos is creating financial pressures that threaten to drain resources from all sports except football and basketball, and from many universities altogether.”

It also highlights the broader economic and social role of college athletics, which supports over 500,000 student-athletes and provides nearly $4 billion in scholarships annually.

“College sports is a uniquely American institution that produces great athletes and leaders, fuels our Olympic dominance, and forms an indelible part of American culture and communities,” the White House said.

The directive urges Congress to act swiftly, stating that“further delay is not an option given what is at stake and the turmoil and instability currently facing universities across the nation.”