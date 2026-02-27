Nio Stock Can't Break Higher For Now: EV Maker Turns To SUV Refresh To Reignite Growth



The revamped ES6 is expected to be a core model in the next lineup.

Other new launches include a five-seat ES7 and a larger ES9 that will replace the ES8 as the flagship. Separately, Nio has partnered with Bosch to collaborate on smart EV technologies across its Nio, Onvo, and Firefly brands.

Nio, Inc. (NIO) shares slipped about 2% in Hong Kong trading as the EV maker outlined plans for a third-generation entry SUV by 2027, even as demand weakens for some of its current models.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio declined for a second straight session on Thursday, falling nearly 2% to $5.09.

Third-Gen Entry SUV In Focus

Nio's co-founder and President Qin Lihong said the company is preparing to launch the third generation of its entry-level SUV in the third quarter of 2027, according to a report by EV.

After weaker-than-expected sedan demand through 2024 and 2025, Nio is leaning more heavily into SUVs.

Currently, the entry lineup includes the ET5 sedan, ET5 Touring wagon, and the ES6 and EC6 SUVs. Lihong said the revamped ES6 is expected to become a core model in the new generation, citing its broad appeal as a mid-size SUV. He also noted that some customers prefer smaller vehicles, with feedback suggesting the flagship ES8 may feel too large for certain buyers.

Meanwhile, a new five-seat ES7 is expected in the third quarter, while a larger ES9 that will replace the ES8 as flagship is set to debut in April with deliveries beginning June 1.

Softening Demand Hits ES6, ET9 Sales

The refresh comes as demand for some existing models has softened. ES6 deliveries fell to 982 units last month out of Nio's total 27,186 deliveries, marking the model's lowest result in more than a year. The ET9 sedan also recorded its weakest monthly sales since launch in January.

Lihong had previously acknowledged that recently updated models had not met expectations in the short term.

ES8 Anchors Premium Segment

In contrast, the flagship ES8 continues to see strong demand. Nio is nearing delivery of its 70,000th third-generation ES8 less than a month after crossing 60,000 units in early February. The SUV has become a key contributor to deliveries and profitability.

Since deliveries began in September 2025, the ES8 reached 10,000 deliveries in just 41 days and crossed 40,000 units within 100 days, making it the fastest model priced above 400,000 yuan to hit that milestone across all energy types. It has now surpassed 70,000 deliveries despite the Spring Festival holiday period.

Demand has remained steady despite a new shortage of signal-processing chips affecting the audio system. Units entering final assembly from March 2 will use a temporary workaround that keeps core functions intact but removes a sound mode.

Wait times have shortened from eight to nine weeks to six to seven weeks, suggesting stable demand.

Strong ES8 performance has supported expectations of a potential first-ever quarterly profit in the fourth quarter of 2025. Alongside vehicle demand, Nio's battery swap ecosystem continues to expand. During the 2026 Spring Festival travel period, the company completed more than 2 million battery swaps across its network.

Nio Partners With Bosch On Smart EV Tech

Separately, Nio announced a strategic partnership with Germany's Bosch Group during Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent visit to China.

The collaboration will cover all three of Nio's brands, including Nio, Onvo and Firefly, and focus on core smart EV technologies, including steer-by-wire chassis, battery management systems, powertrain systems, and autonomous driving perception modules.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of February 27 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said Nio“has the best EVs EVER made! It worth it!!! Sell and leave if you don't believe in Nio.”

Another user said,“March 10 will be $10. Buy now. Happy days are just a few days away,” referring to the EV maker's upcoming fourth-quarter results.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio have declined 0.2% year-to-date.

