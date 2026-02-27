'So Scary!': Bangladesh Earthquake Shakes Kolkata And Sparks Viral Meme Wave Online

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and nearby districts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon, causing panic among residents. Reports say the earthquake originated in Bangladesh. Some agencies measured the magnitude at 4.9, while others reported it as 5.4 on the Richter Scale. The tremor was recorded around 1:24 pm.

Epicentre reported near Dhaka

According to initial information, the epicentre was located south-west of the BMD Seismic Centre Agargaon Dhaka. The shaking was felt strongly in Kolkata and parts of surrounding districts.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. However, residents experienced noticeable movement inside homes and buildings.

People rushed out of homes

Many people stepped out of their houses and offices in fear as the tremors lasted around 10 to 15 seconds.

A Kolkata resident, Swagata, described the moment:“We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, and a bottle on the table fell down. All of us ran downstairs.”

Visuals from different areas of the city showed residents gathering on streets after the shaking stopped.

Panic followed by humour online

Although the tremors caused fear at first, social media soon filled with humorous reactions. The hashtag 'earthquake' began trending online.

Many users shared memes to cope with the sudden event. Some joked about the unexpected tremor, while others described it as the longest quake they had felt in years.

Officials continue to monitor the situation. Experts say earthquakes from neighbouring regions can sometimes be felt in eastern India due to geographical proximity. Authorities have advised people to remain calm and follow safety measures during tremors, such as moving to open spaces and avoiding lifts.

