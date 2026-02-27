Ganguly Backs J&K Pacer Auqib Nabi For India Spot On England Tour
Nabi's Stellar Ranji Performance
J & K have made the Ranji final a one sided content after bowling Karnataka out for 293 runs in the first innings, to take a mammoth first innings lead of 291 runs. The star of their bowling performance was Nabi, who claimed 5/54 in 23 overs to lead his side's charge in the summit clash.
Nabi is also the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with 60 scapls under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including seven five-fers. With just a few sessions left in the game, a draw looks the most likely outcome, and that would give Jammu and Kashmir their maiden Ranji title on account of taking the first innings lead. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
