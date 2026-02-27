His Excellency Faraj Ali Bin Hamoodah Allocates AED 30 Million Building To Support The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Contribution strengthens endowment culture and demonstrates how giving can be transformed into sustainable support for orphans

Abu Dhabi, 2026: Emirati businessman H.E Faraj Ali Bin Hamoodah, one of Abu Dhabi's pioneering business leaders, has allocated a building valued at AED 30 million in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative.

The initiative was launched in the Year of the Family by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It aims to establish a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund dedicated to supporting orphans in the UAE by enhancing their quality of life and enabling long-term, structured care across priority areas, including education, healthcare, and dignified living.

The allocation of a full building as an endowment (waqf) asset represents a practical model for transforming real estate into a long-term development resource. The property will be invested through an approved endowment mechanism to generate sustainable returns, which will be directed toward orphan care.

H.E Faraj Ali Bin Hamoodah said:“Investing in people is the highest form of investment. The 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' initiative demonstrates how endowment (waqf) can serve as an effective tool for sustainable development, ensuring continuity of support and maximising humanitarian impact. Caring for orphans is a shared responsibility, and it calls for collective efforts from individuals and institutions to strengthen social solidarity and cohesion. By dedicating this building as a permanent endowment asset, we aim to help secure a safer, more stable future for orphans.”

H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority, said:“This contribution is a powerful signal of community solidarity and a catalyst for wider participation in the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative. We encourage individuals and institutions to contribute in ways that are meaningful to them because every contribution, regardless of size, adds to an integrated support system that ensures continuity of care and lasting impact for orphans in the UAE.”

This contribution forms part of a series of impactful initiatives witnessed by the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, which aims to revive endowment in its modern form and transform contributions into sustainable assets that extend the cycle of giving and create enduring impact across generations, reflecting the deeply rooted values upon which UAE society is built.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.