Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Uri Gal is a Professor of Business Information Systems at the University of Sydney Business School. His research focuses on the organizational and ethical aspects of digital technologies. He is particularly interested in the relationships between people and technology, and in the changes in the nature of work associated with the introduction of algorithmic technologies.

–present Associate Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney

2006 Case Western Reserve University, PhD in Information Systems

ExperienceEducation