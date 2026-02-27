Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DM Fedorov: After Starlink Shutdown, Russian Army Nearly Cut Off From Communications, Streams Drop Elevenfold

2026-02-27 06:04:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this during a conversation with the media.

“We have effectively cut off Russia's communications. The number of Russian streams has decreased 11-fold, and radio interception has increased significantly,” Fedorov said, adding that this was important both for protecting the civilian population and for strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

He said that the Ministry of Defense had developed a plan to register Starlink in Ukraine and build an anti-fraud system, and had held many discussions with SpaceX.

“This issue is not only about a technological response to Russia, but also about the aggressor's unfair use of Western technologies against civilians,” Fedorov emphasized.

Read also: Russians confiscate Ukrainian SIM cards due to absence of Starlink communication – Voloshyn

During a meeting with the media, the minister also reported that the mesh network used by the“Shaheds” in the north had already been eliminated, which had a positive impact on the defense capabilities of Kyiv and central Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops in the Dnipro region are trying to gain access to the internet due to the lack of Starlink satellite communication by confiscating or buying SIM cards from Ukrainian mobile operators.

Photo provided by the press service of the Ministry of Defense

UkrinForm

