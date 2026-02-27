Haryana: Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Warehouse In Bhiwani 5 Tenders On Spot

Fire at Bhiwani scrap warehouse

A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse near the Bawdi Gate area on Friday. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, officials said.

Firefighter Sanjay Sharma said the information was received in the morning, following which the fire tenders were deployed and subsequently controlled the blaze. "We received information about the fire incident around 10 AM. A total of 5 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire," he said.

Further details are awaited.

Blaze in Ambala garment store

Earlier, a fire broke out in a garment store in a cloth market area of Ambala on Friday, prompting fire engines to rush to the spot, an official said.

"Fire brigade has reached the spot after receiving the information of a fire breaking out in a cloth shop... The fire is under control. The owner of the shop is Vishal", Kotwali Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said. (ANI)

