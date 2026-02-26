ADC Rolls Out Upgrade Package At Aqaba Airport

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) is implementing a package of upgrades at Aqaba's King Hussein International Airport to enhance passenger comfort and streamline arrival and departure procedures in line with growing air traffic.

The works include infrastructure and service-system upgrades, improved facilitation measures, and architectural enhancements to the terminal's exterior and interior to support Aqaba's positioning as a regional tourism hub, according to a statement.

The ADC is updating external facades and site landscaping, developing entrances and canopies, and upgrading lighting systems to improve operational efficiency and the airport's overall appearance.

The project also includes an external service facility to support airport operations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Operational systems are being modernised through the introduction of SITA check-in and upgraded baggage sorting and handling, aimed at accelerating processing and improving service reliability.

Safety and security capabilities are also being strengthened by supporting the firefighting and rapid-response fleet and establishing dedicated accommodation for security personnel.

ADC CEO Hussein Safadi said the airport upgrades are part of a broader development program across Aqaba's key sectors, adding that the airport shapes first impressions for visitors and investors.

He noted the initiative is designed to raise infrastructure efficiency and service quality in step with Aqaba's tourism and investment growth, while ensuring a smooth and secure travel experience.

The upgrades are expected to improve operational readiness and service levels, particularly as charter, low-cost, and seasonal flights expand Aqaba's connectivity with European and global markets, he added.

The ADC and the airport's management have also launched the "Here To Help" guidance and assistance service, staffed by trained local residents who support travellers through procedures, provide information on available services, share tourism guidance on Aqaba and nearby destinations, and offer support for older passengers and people with disabilities.

The service also provides access to tourism content via a QR code linked to visitaqaba.