Trump Administration Reevaluating OPT Work Route For Foreign Students

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) In a move that could directly affect thousands of foreign graduates, the US Department of Homeland Security has confirmed it is re-evaluating the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, signalling possible regulatory changes to the post-study work route for F-1 visa holders.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in a letter to Senator Eric Schmitt, said DHS is reviewing whether the current framework - including the scope and duration of practical training -“appropriately serves US labor market, tax, and national security interests and remains aligned with congressional intent.”

There are over 300,000 Indian students in the US, and many of them are on OPT after completing their studies.

Noem wrote that“DHS is committed to ensuring that immigration programs operate in the interests of American workers and to protecting US national security interests.” She acknowledged“the significant increase in the number of foreign student visa holders engaged in practical training programs and the potential risks and challenges.”

According to the letter, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Student and Exchange Visitor Program“understands these difficulties and is taking action to mitigate vulnerabilities and address your concerns.”

OPT allows F-1 visa holders to work in the United States for up to 12 months after completing their degree. Graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields are eligible for an additional 24-month extension.

Addressing the legal basis of the programme, Noem noted that the Optional Practical Training programme and related training opportunities“were established through regulation rather than direct statutory text.”

She said that,“Consistent with President Trump's direction and the administration's America First immigration policy, DHS is reevaluating whether the current regulatory framework - including the scope and duration of practical training - appropriately serves US labor market, tax, and national security interests and remains aligned with congressional intent.”

Beyond the review, DHS signalled potential regulatory action.“DHS has indicated it intends to re-evaluate practical training regulatory requirements for foreign student visa holders through a rulemaking,” Noem wrote, adding that the proposal was included in the Spring 2025 Unified Agenda.

“The rule would propose to amend existing practical training regulations to protect US workers from being displaced by foreign nationals, address fraud and national security concerns, and enhance the Student and Exchange Visitor Program's capacity to oversee the program,” she said.

Schmitt, in his earlier letter to DHS and US Citizenship and Immigration Services, described OPT as a“work benefit” created by regulation rather than statute and urged the department to conduct a“thorough review” to begin the process of either reforming or ending it.

The debate comes amid broader scrutiny of employment-linked immigration pathways under the Trump administration's America First policy framework. The administration has signalled a willingness to revisit programmes created or expanded through executive action.

For India and other countries that send large numbers of students to US universities, the review carries significant implications. Indian nationals are among the largest recipients of F-1 visas, and many rely on OPT and STEM extensions as a bridge to longer-term employment visas such as the H-1B.