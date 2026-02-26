403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Liberty, Westshore, White Gold At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $32.27. Westshore announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, as borrower, the Corporation, as obligor, and Westshore Terminals Ltd., Westshore's general partner have entered into an agreement for a $165 million revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Canada and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as lenders.
White Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.15. White Gold reported additional assay results from its 2025 diamond drilling program at the flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, located on the White Gold Property in west-central Yukon.
5N Plus Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $30.13. Last week, 5N FY 2025 revenue of $391.1 million, representing a 35% year-over-year increase.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.56. TD reported Q1 diluted earnings per share were $2.34, compared with $1.55. Reported net income was $4,043 million, compared with $2,793 million.
Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.40. Thesis has completed its private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company, through the issuance of 5.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares to AngloGold Ashanti plc
Panoro Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 79 cents. Panoro Monday announced on behalf of the Board of Directors the addition of Keith Peck as Director and Chairman and Andrew Kaip as independent director.
Plaza Retail REIT Units PLZ) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.46. Plaza is expected to report $0.1 for Q4 2025
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $60.05. Pembina is expected to report $0.68 for Q4 2025
Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.28. Palisades has successfully completed the acquisition of Undercover Gold Inc., for the South Cortez and South Tonkin properties.
Orla Mining Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $28.12. Orla announced last week positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the underground project at its Camino Rojo Mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
NeXGold Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.33. Tuesday, NeXGold provided additional results from the recently-announced diamond drilling program, which comprises up to 25,000 metres at the Goliath Gold Complex (comprised of the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller Deposits).
Mako Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.40. Last week, Mako announced that, it had joined with Sailfish Royalty, in an amendment and restatement of the purchase and sale agreement of November 26, 2025.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSX: MKP) hit a new 52-week high of $24.32. MCAN this week announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Net income: $17.6 million, +128% y/y
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.10. Last week, Agnico Eagle Mines bought 662,780 shares of Maple Gold Mines for C$1.62M
Liberty Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.61. Last week, Liberty announced the promotion of two senior leaders to Vice President positions, further strengthening the executive team as the Company advances its flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold Project toward development.
White Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.15. White Gold reported additional assay results from its 2025 diamond drilling program at the flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, located on the White Gold Property in west-central Yukon.
5N Plus Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $30.13. Last week, 5N FY 2025 revenue of $391.1 million, representing a 35% year-over-year increase.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $134.56. TD reported Q1 diluted earnings per share were $2.34, compared with $1.55. Reported net income was $4,043 million, compared with $2,793 million.
Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.40. Thesis has completed its private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company, through the issuance of 5.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares to AngloGold Ashanti plc
Panoro Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 79 cents. Panoro Monday announced on behalf of the Board of Directors the addition of Keith Peck as Director and Chairman and Andrew Kaip as independent director.
Plaza Retail REIT Units PLZ) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.46. Plaza is expected to report $0.1 for Q4 2025
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $60.05. Pembina is expected to report $0.68 for Q4 2025
Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.28. Palisades has successfully completed the acquisition of Undercover Gold Inc., for the South Cortez and South Tonkin properties.
Orla Mining Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $28.12. Orla announced last week positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the underground project at its Camino Rojo Mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
NeXGold Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.33. Tuesday, NeXGold provided additional results from the recently-announced diamond drilling program, which comprises up to 25,000 metres at the Goliath Gold Complex (comprised of the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller Deposits).
Mako Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.40. Last week, Mako announced that, it had joined with Sailfish Royalty, in an amendment and restatement of the purchase and sale agreement of November 26, 2025.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSX: MKP) hit a new 52-week high of $24.32. MCAN this week announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Net income: $17.6 million, +128% y/y
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.10. Last week, Agnico Eagle Mines bought 662,780 shares of Maple Gold Mines for C$1.62M
Liberty Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.61. Last week, Liberty announced the promotion of two senior leaders to Vice President positions, further strengthening the executive team as the Company advances its flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold Project toward development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment