NOVITEC Pushes The Ferrari Daytona SP3 To 868 HP With Fine Gold-Coated Exhaust System

NOVITEC, a reputable specialist for Ferrari customization, has released a comprehensive performance and styling package for the Ferrari Daytona SP3 - one of the rarest automobiles produced by the Maranello manufacturer and part of Ferrari's exclusive Icona series. The package raises peak output to 638 kW (868 hp) and includes a 999 fine gold-coated high-performance exhaust system, custom-forged alloy wheels developed with Vossen.

"The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is already one of the most extraordinary automobiles in existence. Our goal was to push it further - more power, better thermal management, and a bolder presence on the road - while staying true to the character Ferrari intended," said a spokesperson for NOVITEC.

At the heart of the NOVITEC upgrade is a meticulously engineered high-performance exhaust system fitted with metal catalytic converters. The system is fully heat-insulated, which reduces thermal build-up in the engine bay and directly supports power output. The result is a gain of 20.6 kW (28 hp) over the stock configuration, bringing the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine to a total of 638 kW (868 hp). The mid-engine supercar becomes more responsive and agile as a result.

For owners seeking the ultimate heat management solution, NOVITEC offers the complete exhaust system coated in 999 fine gold. The gold coating draws heat away from the engine bay with greater efficiency than conventional materials, further enhancing engine performance and providing a striking visual element under the hood.

The NOVITEC exhaust also features an electronically controlled valve system operable from the cockpit. Drivers can switch between a subdued exhaust note in closed mode and a full, race-inspired V12 roar when the valves open. The system is combined with the production-spec rear tailpipes to maintain the car's original aesthetic.

NOVITEC partnered with American wheel manufacturer Vossen to develop a line of forged lightweight alloy wheels tailored specifically to the Daytona SP3's wheel arches. Available in three designs and a wide range of finishes and colors, the wheels are produced exclusively for NOVITEC. The combination of 9.5Jx20 wheels with 265/30 ZR 20 tires at the front and 12.5Jx21 wheels with 345/30 ZR 21 tires at the rear reinforces the car's wedge-shaped stance and delivers outstanding traction.

The NOVITEC package extends to the interior as well. The company offers a full cockpit personalization program, where the finest leather and Alcantara are hand-crafted in any color combination requested by the owner. Each interior is completed to the highest standards of precision.

About NOVITEC

NOVITEC is the world's leading manufacturer and developer of aftermarket performance and styling solutions for Ferrari automobiles. Based in Stetten im Unterallgäu, Germany, the company combines precision engineering with bespoke craftsmanship to deliver individualized upgrades that meet the highest standards of quality and performance. From powertrain enhancements to interior personalization and custom wheel programs, NOVITEC serves Ferrari owners across the globe who demand more from their vehicles.