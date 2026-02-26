Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Environment, Climate Change Meets Ambassador Of Mongolia

2026-02-26 10:01:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Mongolia (non-resident) to the State of Qatar, HE Sergelen Purev.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in the fields of environment and climate change, and explored ways to support and strengthen them.

The Peninsula

