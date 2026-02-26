Rashmika Mandanna Introduces Her 'Now Husband' Vijay Deverakonda After A Traditional Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) After tying the knot in a traditional wedding, actress Rashmika Mandanna introduced her 'now husband' Vijay Deverakonda to her InstaFam by dropping the first set of photos from the fairytale nuptials.

Showering love on her new husband, Rashmika revealed that he was the one who taught her what true love and being at peace with oneself felt like.

The 'Animal' actress penned a lovely note on her official Instagram handle, sharing what significant place VD holds in her life.

Rashmika even joked that she could write a book about the man.

She wrote, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now“My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! (sic)"

Rashmika revealed that Vijay has a significant role in shaping the woman she has become today.

"I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!", she went on to add.

Expressing her excitement about starting the new journey of her life with the love of her life, she shared, "I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it's full party time now!!"

Rashmika concluded the post with the wish "Let's have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! "