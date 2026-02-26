Great Pacific Gold - Updated 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Sinivit-Kavasuki
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Dip
|Azi
| Max
Depth
(m)
|Status
|WDG-01
|394358.3
|9488853.5
|945
|-50
|115
|40.1
|Abandoned
|WDG-02
|394426.0
|9489024.2
|900
|-53
|50
|124.6
|Completed
|WDG-03
|394384.9
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|53
|127.6
|Completed
|WDG-04
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|75
|120.6
|Completed
|WDG-05
|394384.8
|9488926.5
|924
|-50
|116
|105.9
|Completed
|WDG-06
|394428.6
|9488923.1
|911
|-50
|352
|69.0
|Completed
|WDG-07
|394457.5
|9489375.0
|993
|-61
|114
|201.3
|Completed
|WDG-08
|394455.5
|9489373.0
|993
|-57
|127
|224.0
|Completed
|WDG-09
|394459.5
|9489374.0
|993
|-58
|85
|203.0
|Completed
|WDG-10
|394475.1
|9489484.0
|965
|-58
|111
|220.1
|Completed
|WDG-10A
|394476.1
|9489484.0
|965
|-57
|114
|200.4
|Completed
|WDG-11
|394474.1
|9489484.0
|965
|-68
|114
|253.4
|Completed
|WDG-12
|394413.7
|9489301.5
|982
|-52
|113
|235.2
|Completed
|WDG-13
|394408.5
|9489301.2
|983
|-63
|102
|261.3
|Completed
|WDG-14
|394389.2
|9489356.0
|1002
|-55
|103
|258.3
|Completed
|WDG-15
|394385.7
|9489385.6
|1003
|-60
|115
|253.3
|Completed
|WDG-16
|394395.1
|9489407.2
|984
|-70
|116
|339.2
|Completed
|WDG-17
|394383.8
|9489357.5
|1002
|-67
|114
|331.95
|Completed
|WDG-18
|394431.7
|9489435.3
|960
|-65
|112
|263.8
|Completed
Table 2: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Dip
|Azi
| Max
Depth
(m)
|Status
|KVH-01
|395247.0
|9490693.0
|842
|-55
|304
|159
|Completed
|KVH-02
|395248.0
|9490692.0
|842
|-71
|304
|tbd
|Drilling
Table 3: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval 1
(m)
| Gold
(g/t)
| Silver
(g/t)
| Copper
(%)
| Gold Eq. 2
(g/t)
|WDG-02
|65.00
|72.00
|7.00
|5.49
|68.84
|2.96
|10.93
|including
|65.00
|67.00
|2.00
|10.73
|114.64
|2.23
|15.55
|WDG-03
|102.00
|104.30
|2.30
|1.68
|6.48
|0.12
|1.94
|including
|103.55
|104.30
|0.75
|4.05
|10.90
|0.17
|4.45
|WDG-04
|62.00
|68.00
|6.00
|8.31
|27.56
|1.15
|10.43
|including
|64.00
|68.00
|4.00
|12.25
|36.76
|1.63
|15.22
|including
|64.00
|66.40
|2.40
|19.76
|57.75
|2.59
|24.48
|WDG-05
|72.00
|77.00
|5.00
|1.32
|11.71
|0.25
|1.85
|including
|72.00
|75.00
|3.00
|1.97
|15.36
|0.31
|2.64
|WDG-06
|12.00
|15.50
|3.50
|4.61
|48.36
|4.86
|12.79
|including
|13.70
|14.30
|0.60
|7.44
|73.40
|10.42
|24.61
|WDG-07
|153.00
|163.00
|10.00
|2.99
|10.92
|0.32
|3.61
|including
|153.00
|158.10
|5.10
|4.77
|14.54
|0.54
|5.79
|WDG-07
|172.00
|173.20
|1.20
|7.30
|93.50
|1.14
|10.17
|including
|172.50
|173.20
|0.70
|12.00
|157.00
|1.94
|16.86
|WDG-08
|154.00
|162.40
|8.40
|46.46
|59.63
|1.90
|50.12
|including
|154.00
|157.80
|3.80
|93.31
|128.72
|4.08
|101.19
|including
|157.00
|157.80
|0.80
|322.00
|84.50
|12.89
|343.17
|WDG-08
|180.00
|188.00
|8.00
|1.95
|4.19
|0.13
|2.20
|including
|180.00
|184.00
|4.00
|3.32
|3.71
|0.16
|3.62
|WDG-09
|169.00
|174.00
|5.00
|4.49
|7.98
|0.22
|4.93
|including
|169.00
|171.00
|2.00
|10.31
|15.35
|0.42
|11.14
|WDG-09
|182.40
|185.00
|2.60
|2.74
|43.86
|2.04
|6.45
|including
|182.80
|184.30
|1.50
|4.17
|54.13
|2.51
|8.72
|WDG-10
|173.60
|175.60
|2.00
|1.73
|28.12
|0.63
|3.04
|WDG-10
|184.50
|185.20
|0.30
|4.20
|100.00
|0.99
|6.90
|WDG-12
|123.20
|129.10
|5.90
|13.96
|12.15
|0.19
|14.40
|including
|126.60
|129.10
|2.50
|31.29
|24.68
|0.29
|32.04
|WDG-12
|177.00
|182.80
|5.80
|5.12
|15.29
|0.59
|6.23
|including
|179.00
|182.00
|3.00
|9.06
|28.41
|1.06
|11.05
|WDG-13
|134.50
|139.60
|5.10
|3.38
|6.08
|0.25
|3.85
|WDG-14
|200.77
|210.22
|9.45
|12.61
|16.36
|0.59
|13.72
|including
|204.30
|208.20
|3.90
|31.25
|34.76
|1.30
|33.69
|WDG-15
|210.22
|223.70
|13.48
|7.41
|16.37
|0.31
|8.08
|including
|210.22
|214.00
|3.78
|10.04
|20.64
|0.39
|10.89
|
|219.20
|223.70
|4.50
|13.45
|26.50
|0.55
|14.62
|WDG-16
|316.90
|318.20
|1.30
|2.74
|0
|0.18
|3.02
|WDG-17
|242.40
|244.35
|1.95
|1.16
|8.77
|0.16
|1.52
|WDG-18
|228.80
|231.30
|2.5
|0.81
|17.69
|0.14
|3.09
Notes:For information on historic drilling, please refer to the Company's technical report entitled "Technical Report on Wild Dog Project, Papua New Guinea" by RSC Consulting Ltd effective March 31, 2025 which is filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Company's website. Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)
The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Diamond drill core (HQ and PQ diameter) was sawn in half, with one-half submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognized quality standards.
Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, with copper and silver initially determined by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption and subsequently updated using four-acid digestion (MS48) multi-element analysis.
Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralized intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.
Core recoveries were within acceptable ranges, and sampling procedures were carefully managed in areas of variable ground conditions.
About Great Pacific Gold
Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:
- Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with two drills currently operating on site.
Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.
- Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.
The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
