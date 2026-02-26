Great Pacific Gold - Updated 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Sinivit-Kavasuki

February 26, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing an update on diamond drilling at the Sinivit and Kavasuki targets at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). Earlier this week, the Company announced a second drill rig had arrived at the Project and commenced drilling on the Kasie Ridge epithermal gold-copper target while the first drill rig remains focused on Sinivit and Kavasuki.

The Kavasuki target is an epithermal vein system approximately 1 km north of Sinivit with high-grade gold mineralization identified by historic drilling and exploration work over 900 metres of strike length. Two high-grade shoots are believed to be present at Kavasuki with the first GPAC drilling initiated recently.

Sinivit - Kavasuki Key Highlights:



Sinivit:



18 drill holes completed by GPAC from May 2025 to January 2026 (~3,833 metres)



Two high-grade shoots delineated: Northern Sulphide and Southern Oxide

Mineralization open at depth and along strike

Kavasuki:



Historic drilling1 (46 holes, 2,894 metres) identified two potential high-grade shoots with highlight intercepts of:





Hole 10KVD017: 15.15 metres @ 2.6 g/t Au (from 32 metres), and



Hole 11KVD025: 8.15 metres @ 18.77 g/t Au (from 12.3 metres)



GPAC drilling initiated February 18, 2026



KVH-01 completed (159 metres) and intersected a broad zone (~40 metres) of multi-phase hydrothermal quartz breccia with zones of well-developed sulphide mineralization including pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite



KVH-02 has intersected a shallow zone (~6 metres) of hydrothermal quartz breccia. The hole is currently progressing through propylitic and phyllic altered volcanics, with interpretation ongoing Additional 5,000 metres planned to systematically evaluate continuity and scale across the Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor with Rig #1

"Kavasuki is a logical extension of our work at Sinivit," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "With 18 holes now completed at Sinivit, we have materially improved our understanding of the structural controls on mineralization. As we refine that model, Rig #1 is testing the broader corridor at Kavasuki while Rig #2 advances high-priority targets such as Kasie Ridge. This disciplined approach allows us to advance multiple targets while continuing to strengthen our geological understanding of the Wild Dog system."

Kavasuki is located approximately 1 km north of Sinivit where drilling has delineated multiple high-grade shoots (Northern Sulphide shoot and the Southern Oxide shoot), on the Wild Dog Structural Corridor (Figure 1).







Figure 1: Wild Dog Structural Corridor pipeline of epithermal targets developed from historical and recent work on the Project with a long section looking west along the Wild Dog Structural corridor highlighting the 3 km strike length of the Sinivit - Kavasuki area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sinivit - Kavasuki Forward Plan

The 18-hole program at Sinivit to-date has delineated multiple high-grade shoots and significantly improved understanding of structural controls within the system. The next phase at Sinivit involves integrated geological and structural modelling incorporating:



High-grade shoot geometries

Multi-element geochemical data

Alteration zonation and sulphide distribution Fault architecture and potential vein displacement

Recent drilling has intersected several fault zones, and modelling will focus on understanding their impact on shoot continuity and displacement. This work will refine depth potential and assist in defining more precise step-out targets along strike and at depth, particularly beneath the Southern Oxide, Central Oxide and Northern Sulphide zones.

Future drilling at Sinivit will be guided by this integrated structural framework rather than solely by historic intercept spacing.

Kavasuki is located approximately 1 kilometre north of Sinivit along the same principal Wild Dog structural corridor and forms part of a continuous ~3-kilometre mineralized trend within the broader 15-kilometre Wild Dog system.

Historic exploration between 1990 and 2012 comprised 46 drill holes (2,894 metres) and approximately 3.5 kilometres of trenching. Reported intercepts include:



Hole 10KVD017: 15.15 metres at 2.6 g/t Au (from 32 metres) Hole 11KVD025: 8.15 metres at 18.77 g/t Au (from 12.3 metres)

Trenching returned up to 28 metres at 4.48 g/t Au, with isolated samples returning up to 23.5 g/t Au.

Despite these results, historic drilling was largely shallow and inconsistently oriented, with limited systematic testing of down-dip continuity or structural controls. Some areas were locally over-drilled while others remain sparsely tested.

Recent reinterpretation of historic drilling and trench data suggests the principal Kavasuki vein may dip approximately 55 degrees to the east, rather than west as previously assumed. This hypothesis is based on the distribution of broader intercepts in holes drilled from the west and inconsistencies observed in historic drill orientations.

The current drilling program is specifically designed to test this structural hypothesis. Should drilling not support the east-dipping model, the data generated will allow refinement of vein geometry and improve targeting of subsequent holes.

Importantly, a coherent induced polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly measuring approximately 300 metres by 200 metres coincides with the interpreted vein system. The anomaly (6-10 ms) is comparable in scale and character to the Northern Sulphide Zone at Sinivit and supports the presence of sulphide-bearing mineralization beneath the oxide profile.







Figure 2: 3D chargeability mesh of 6-8ms and 8-10ms with historic drilling, trenching and 2026 target points (green circles) at the Kavasuki target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Initial 2026 Drilling Results - KVH-01

The first hole at Kavasuki, KVH-01 (159 metres), was designed to test the revised structural model. KVH-01 intersected a broad hydrothermal quartz breccia zone from approximately 41.5 metres to 81.0 metres downhole. Sulphide mineralization occurs as clast-rimming sulphides and fracture infill, including pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite. Below this interval, phyllic altered volcanics with minor quartz veining and locally disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite were observed. The style of alteration and sulphide development is consistent with a sulphide-bearing epithermal system.

Assays are pending.







Figure 3: KVH-01 close-up at 56.8m. Partially oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with black bands of sulphidic silica

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: KVH-01 close-up at 51.65m. Oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with black sulphidic silica infill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5: KVH-01 50.67-53.27m core photo. Oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with zone of dark sulphides

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 6: KVH-01 68.61m-71.19m core tray photo. Partially oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with dark sulphides rimming clasts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Corridor Advancement Strategy

The Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor represents approximately 3 kilometres of the 15-kilometre Wild Dog structural system. While detailed modelling is underway at Sinivit, Rig #1 continues advancing Kavasuki, enabling simultaneous refinement of existing zones and testing of new structural targets within the same mineralized corridor.

This disciplined approach allows the Company to strengthen geological understanding while continuing to evaluate scale potential across the broader Wild Dog system.

