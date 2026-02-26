Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Two Pressure Cooker Ieds

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Dantewada, Feb 26 (IANS) In an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, security forces recovered two pressure cooker improvised explosive devices from a forested hill near Todma village and Tular Caves under Barsur Police Station jurisdiction on Thursday.

The joint effort involved the District Reserve Guard of Dantewada and personnel from Barsur Police Station.

Acting on specific intelligence received on Wednesday about Maoists planting IEDs in the forest areas of Todma, Gomter, and Tular Caves, teams launched a targeted search.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said that de-mining operations commenced in Todma village, Tular Caves, and the surrounding dense forest.

A joint team comprising DRG personnel, along with Sub Inspector Annuram Attami and two constables from Barsur Police Station, carried out a meticulous sweep based on the credible tip-off.

During the thorough search, the forces located and secured an explosive dump concealed by Maoists. The recovered items included two pressure cooker IEDs, each weighing five kilograms and fitted with fifteen meters of wire.

These devices, commonly used by Maoist groups for ambushes and area denial tactics, posed a serious threat to patrolling security personnel and local villagers who frequent the forested paths, said the officials.

Following standard operating procedures, the BDDS team safely defused the recovered explosives, eliminating the immediate risk to lives and property.

The successful recovery prevented what could have been a deadly incident targeting forces or civilians in this Maoist-affected region.

This operation, supervised by SP Gaurav Rai, Additional Superintendents of Police RK Burman and Jitendra Khunte, stands as a major achievement in neutralising Maoist infrastructure.