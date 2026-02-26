World's Largest Book Sale, Big Bad Wolf 2026, Opens In Dubai With Over 1M Books

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – February, 2026: Big Bad Wolf (BBW) Books has officially opened its doors at the Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City, marking the start of its 2026 Dubai edition and welcoming visitors to the world's largest book sale. Running until March 8, the 11-day event returns in partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

Bringing together more than one million books under one roof, with discounts of up to 95 per cent and prices starting from AED 2 and free entry, the book fair once again reinforces its founding principle: making reading accessible and affordable for all. Spanning fiction, non-fiction, children's literature, cookbooks, educational resources, and self-development titles, the expansive warehouse-style layout allows readers to browse freely and discover books across every major genre.

This year's edition is held under the theme“Beyond the Noise,” reflecting a growing desire to reconnect with focused, meaningful reading amid constant digital distraction. The theme positions the event as more than a large-scale retail experience, instead presenting it as a space where families, students, and individuals can engage with books in a tangible and immersive environment.

Speaking at the opening, Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said:“We are proud to return to Dubai once again. 'Beyond the Noise' reflects what many people are feeling today: the need to slow down and reconnect with something deeper. Inside this venue, scrolling slows down and understanding begins. When access becomes easy and affordable, reading stops being an occasional purchase and becomes a sustainable family habit.”

Educational accessibility remains central to the initiative. Students and educators receive an additional 5 per cent discount on all English books sold by Big Bad Wolf Books, with no minimum spend required, upon presentation of a valid ID at checkout. The gesture underscores the event's continued commitment to supporting learning institutions and encouraging the development of personal and classroom libraries.

Taking place during the holy month of Ramadan, the sale offers families a meaningful way to spend time together, combining reflection, learning, and shared discovery in an accessible, community-focused setting. Beyond the books, BBW Books Dubai 2026 presents a comprehensive family-oriented experience, featuring dedicated children's browsing areas, creative activity spaces, and interactive workshops designed to foster curiosity and storytelling skills, alongside a curated food truck zone that allows visitors to break their fast with Iftar or enjoy light bites while spending extended time at the venue.

Adding a creative dimension to this year's programme is STAGE WRITE 2026, a 48-hour playwriting contest taking place on February 28 from 10am to 12pm. Participants will register on-site, draw character and situation prompts, and submit an original 10-minute play within 48 hours. The winning entry will receive an AED 500 cash voucher and a live theatrical adaptation at X Fest 2026 in collaboration with The Junction, extending the impact of reading into performance and creative expression.

Visitors also have the opportunity to participate in prize draws throughout the event. Shoppers who spend AED 200 in a single receipt receive one lucky draw entry for a chance to win prizes, including a MacBook Air, while higher spend thresholds provide additional entries. Vouchers worth AED 1,000 are also available to be won, with details accessible via Big Bad Wolf Books' official social media channels.

Open daily from 10:00 AM to 2:00 AM, Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026 is expected to draw strong footfall throughout its run, particularly during evening hours. By combining scale, affordability, and community-focused programming, the event continues its mission to expand access to books and strengthen reading culture across Dubai and the wider UAE.

Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026 runs from February 26 to March 8 at the Sound Stage, Dubai Studio City. Entry is free.

ABOUT BIG BAD WOLF BOOKS:

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books is the brainchild of BookXcess co-founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. What began as a bold idea to make books more affordable has since grown into the World's Biggest Book Sale - and a global reading advocacy movement.

More than just a book sale, Big Bad Wolf champions access to reading by bringing millions of books to communities at unprecedented prices. Since its inception, the sale has toured over 55 cities across 17 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Kenya, and most recently, Egypt and Saudi Arabia - with no signs of slowing down.

Big Bad Wolf offers books at extraordinary discounts, reaching up to 95% off in selected markets. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to cultivate reading habits worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books affordable and accessible to everyone.

At its core, Big Bad Wolf believes in the transformative power of books - to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, empower minds, and encourage people to dream beyond their circumstances. By removing price barriers, Big Bad Wolf continues to create meaningful pathways to reading for readers of all ages, across cultures and borders.