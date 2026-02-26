Alesha Dixon Hosts Season 2 Of DXB Unheard, Uncovering The Real Stories Of The Remarkable Individuals Who Call Dubai Home

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The acclaimed podcast and YouTube series returns for a second season, with 10 new episodes to begin airing from Tuesday 24 February 2026, with episodes launching weekly every following TuesdayIntimate interviews feature some of Dubai's remarkable residents across culture, heritage, entertainment, sport, gastronomy, and sustainability, alongside celebrity residents: golfing icon Tommy Fleetwood and Steps' Lisa Scott-LeeFollows the highly successful Season 1, hosted by Kate Garraway

DXB Unheard returns for its second season, this time fronted by award-winning singer and Britain's Got Talent presenter, Alesha Dixon. After a standout debut in 2025, the series is back with a renewed focus on the stories of both Emiratis and residents whose ambitions and inspiring energy reflect the fabric of the city.

Across 10 new weekly episodes, Alesha meets the pioneers, the game changers and the industry leaders who call Dubai their home. From inspiring athletes like Fahima Falaknaz – the first Emirati woman to compete in an international boxing tournament wearing her hijab – marking a powerful moment for both the sport and Muslim women globally, to trailblazing Emirati soul artists Hamdan and Arqam Al Abri, as well as changemakers like Team AngelWolf – the family-led initiative redefining inclusion in endurance sports. The series brings together a wide range of voices, each guest sharing a personal journey of meaningful impact, revealing a side of Dubai that's rarely heard.

Emirati soul artists Hamdan and Arqam Al Abri, who feature in the first episode, speak with Alesha about the impact of music on a community, says:

“We grew up with the city – as it evolved, we evolved with it. In a melting pot like Dubai, you learn to be open minded. That shapes the music too. Dubai's got a rhythm all of its own; a mix of cultures, sounds and stories that come together to create something fresh and exciting.”

Fahima Falaknaz, whose episode will air in March during International Women's Month, speaks about breaking barriers in this traditionally male-dominated sport, adds:

“Boxing was never about proving people wrong – it was about proving to myself what was possible. Growing up in Dubai gave me the space, support and belief to pursue this dream. Competing in my hijab was a proud moment, and I hope it shows women and girls everywhere that there is space for them in sport, on their own terms.”

Building on the success of its first season, hosted by Kate Garraway, which attracted strong global viewership and engagement, the new series continues to spotlight some of the remarkable individuals who represent the spirit of the city.

From conversations with global celebrities such as PGA Tour professional Tommy Fleetwood and international pop star and Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee, who have built a life in Dubai with their families, to individuals driving meaningful change – including Emirati freediver and marine conservationist Mohammad Al Falasi, who hails from a lineage of fishermen and pearl divers, and culinary innovator and local entrepreneur Tom Arnel – the series spotlights a diverse spectrum of stories, perspectives and ambitions shaping the city today.

Through thoughtful, people-focused conversations, Alesha Dixon uncovers the authentic voices of Dubai, delving into subjects across cultural heritage to performing arts, music, sports, sustainability, gastronomy, inclusion, plus lots more.

From its origins as a modest fishing town to its rise as one of the world's fastest-growing global destinations, the city today is defined by ambition, creativity and a community spanning over 200 nationalities.

Alesha Dixon says:“Many people think they've got Dubai figured out: skyscrapers, bright lights and all that glitz and glamour. But spend some time here and you'll feel something deeper – the pull of heritage and the energy of reinvention. In this new season, I get to introduce listeners to the voices that make Dubai truly unique.

“DXB Unheard is about celebrating the city's creative spirit, resilience, and its remarkable individuals. With people from every corner of the globe, some come here chasing a dream, others were born here and are shaping what comes next. From spoken word poets to pioneering athletes, each story is a testament to the city's energy and ambition.”

Listen / Watch this and many more insightful stories of the people of Dubai in the first episode of DXB Unheard, released on 24 February 2026, on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major audio platforms, with a new episode launching every following Tuesday.