Poland, Lithuania, Latvia Boost Collaboration on Border Security Efforts
(MENAFN) Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have pledged to enhance collaboration to protect their external borders and address hybrid threats, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Lithuanian government.
The commitment was formalized in a joint declaration titled “Enhanced Cooperation on External Border Security and Countering Hybrid Threats”, signed by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.
Ruginiene highlighted that the region faces “a common and continuously evolving challenge” from hybrid threats. She added: “We clearly see that tactics tested by hostile regimes against one of our states are soon applied to the others as well,” noting the need for deeper cooperation through measures such as information sharing, joint training exercises, and coordinated response strategies.
The Lithuanian leader emphasized that these borders are “not only our national borders, but the external borders of the European Union,” underlining the broader strategic significance of the initiative.
