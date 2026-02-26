Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Serbia Arrives In Kazakhstan

2026-02-26 07:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Astana on an official visit at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

During the visit, high-level talks are planned to further strengthen political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation, and deepen cultural and humanitarian ties.

Serbia is regarded as a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Serbia grew by 7.6% last year, exceeding $107 million.

Trend News Agency

