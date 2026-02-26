President Of Serbia Arrives In Kazakhstan
During the visit, high-level talks are planned to further strengthen political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation, and deepen cultural and humanitarian ties.
Serbia is regarded as a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Serbia grew by 7.6% last year, exceeding $107 million.
