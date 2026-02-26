MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Reports over 275 Clinicians Recommending VIVI Cap to Patients on Leading FrontrowMD Platform Across the United States Partnership results in over 275 physicians recommending VIVI Cap to patients, strengthening clinical validation and driving scalable patient education and acquisition

February 26, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that more than 275 physicians across the United States have recommended and included VIVI Cap in the offers available to their patients across FrontrowMD, a leading physician engagement and education platform.

The Company's partnership with FrontrowMD and the subsequent positive reception from physicians across the United States represents another significant milestone in TempraMed's commercialization strategy, validating strong physician demand for practical, real-world solutions that protect temperature-sensitive medications beyond the pharmacy and clinic setting.

Partnership Highlights



FrontrowMD, is a trusted platform enabling physician-led product education and patient recommendation

Over 275 physicians are sharing VIVI Cap to patients across multiple therapeutic areas and growing

The physician-driven adoption model strengthens trust, compliance, and patient engagement

Scalable channel supports sustained B2C demand generation through clinical endorsement TempraMed's positioning as a standard-of-care adjunct for temperature-sensitive medications is reinforced

"Physician recommendations are the most powerful drivers of patient behavior in healthcare," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "This partnership with FrontrowMD validates that clinicians recognize temperature exposure as a real and under-addressed risk to medication effectiveness. For TempraMed, this is not just awareness it is clinical endorsement translating directly into patient adoption at scale."

"What stands out to me about the VIVI Cap is that it can provide continuous protection without requiring advance planning" said Dr. Knotresha Stewart of River Valley Healthcare Associates. "The cap is made from aerospace-derived technology to protect insulin during normal changes in temperature. For example, many patients move during the day between air-conditioned buildings and areas with direct sunlight. When this occurs, even for short periods, it can damage the integrity of the medication."

Unlike traditional consumer marketing, this model positions TempraMed within the clinical workflow, reinforcing the company's strategy to build adoption through professional trust, education, and real-world relevance and evidence.

The FrontrowMD partnership, initially launched in December 2025, complements TempraMed's broader commercialization efforts across pharmacy, direct-to-consumer, and enterprise channels, while strengthening its credibility among healthcare professionals nationwide.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

About FrontrowMD

FrontrowMD is a physician engagement platform that enables healthcare professionals to discover, evaluate, and recommend innovative healthcare solutions to their patients. By combining education, trusted clinical voices, and compliant engagement tools, FrontrowMD helps bridge the gap between emerging medical technologies and real-world patient care. For more information visit:

