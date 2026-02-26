403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Winter Fair and Open day took place at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The EXEED Winter Fair took place at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka in Moscow. Participants of the dynamic show program were able to test drive EXEED vehicles.
Guests took part in a wooden toy painting workshop. They took memorable photos in a photo zone themed after a Russian winter – complete with a stove, wooden skis, felt boots, a samovar with pretzels and other attributes of a true winter fairytale. Fragrant pancakes with various fillings, crispy pretzels, caramel apples, lollipops and cookies, traditional mulled wine and warming tea added to the guests' enjoyment.
Event attendees appreciated the brand's model lineup, including the flagship full-size crossover, the EXEED VX. This vehicle is available in a seven-seat version. It combines classic design with advanced technology for comfortable family trips or travel. Under the hood, the car boasts a 249-horsepower turbocharged engine. The interior is finished in premium materials, such as Nappa leather and wood.
The VX is equipped with cutting-edge technologies: a three-screen digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control and remote control via a mobile app. The body frame is made of high-strength steel and double-sided galvanized steel. The vehicle received the highest rating in C-NCAP safety assessment tests. Fair attendees also appreciated other brand models, including the stylish RX crossover coupe, designed for family comfort, the midsize TXL and the compact urban LX crossover.
"This was a great opportunity for our guests to learn more about the EXEED model range in an informal setting. They learned about the technical features and purchase conditions. They became part of a vibrant, festive event, – commented Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the AVTODOM Taganka Division. – We always strive to build trusting relationships with our customers. Events like these help us better understand the needs and preferences of our audience."
Guests took part in a wooden toy painting workshop. They took memorable photos in a photo zone themed after a Russian winter – complete with a stove, wooden skis, felt boots, a samovar with pretzels and other attributes of a true winter fairytale. Fragrant pancakes with various fillings, crispy pretzels, caramel apples, lollipops and cookies, traditional mulled wine and warming tea added to the guests' enjoyment.
Event attendees appreciated the brand's model lineup, including the flagship full-size crossover, the EXEED VX. This vehicle is available in a seven-seat version. It combines classic design with advanced technology for comfortable family trips or travel. Under the hood, the car boasts a 249-horsepower turbocharged engine. The interior is finished in premium materials, such as Nappa leather and wood.
The VX is equipped with cutting-edge technologies: a three-screen digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control and remote control via a mobile app. The body frame is made of high-strength steel and double-sided galvanized steel. The vehicle received the highest rating in C-NCAP safety assessment tests. Fair attendees also appreciated other brand models, including the stylish RX crossover coupe, designed for family comfort, the midsize TXL and the compact urban LX crossover.
"This was a great opportunity for our guests to learn more about the EXEED model range in an informal setting. They learned about the technical features and purchase conditions. They became part of a vibrant, festive event, – commented Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the AVTODOM Taganka Division. – We always strive to build trusting relationships with our customers. Events like these help us better understand the needs and preferences of our audience."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment