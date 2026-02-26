BNP And Ntprobnp Market Research Report 2026: Increasing Demand For Early Cardiac Diagnosis And Prognostic Testing Strengthens Adoption - Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts 2021-2031
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Key Market Players Profiled:
- Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd Gentian Diagnostics ASA Siemens AG PerkinElmer Inc Biomerieux SA Quidel Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
By Type:
- Brain Natriuretic Peptide NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide)
By Location of Testing:
- Point Of Care Testing Laboratory Testing
By Application:
- Myocardial Infarction Congestive Heart Failure Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Others
By Region:
- North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
