403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ramadan at Al Khail Square Brings Majlis by The Turf by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Live Entertainment, and Weekend Racing to Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- OMC) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 26 February 2026 – Ramadan at Al Khail Square offers a month-long programme of dining, entertainment and equestrian sport, transforming the destination into one of the capital’s most distinctive evening experiences during the Holy Month.
Throughout Ramadan, Al Khail Square becomes a vibrant gathering space where families, friends and the wider community come together across landscaped courtyards, lifestyle pop-ups and the Arcades. Each evening blends hospitality, culture and sport in a setting that reflects the spirit of the season. While guests enjoy a cup of coffee, children can enjoy the horse carousel or experience memorable pony rides.
At the heart of the experience is Majlis by The Turf by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, an elegant majlis set against the backdrop of the International Arena.
Iftar is served every weekend from Friday to Sunday starting 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Suhoor is served daily from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Menus change weekly throughout Ramadan, offering returning guests a refreshed culinary experience across the month.
Live oud performances and curated shisha offered, creating an elevated atmosphere, while weekend race days introduce a dynamic energy that reflects Al Khail Square’s racing identity.
Beyond the Majlis, the Arcades and International Arena evolve each evening into a curated, family-friendly setting that blends leisure, culture and community.
Homegrown coffee concepts including Fynd, The Barn Brew, Glam, Ratwa and Sidra Artisan join established favourites such as Cartel and PDL, serving specialty brews and casual bites throughout the evening. Interactive heritage activations, Ramadan talks, camel parades and pony rides, friendly competitions, board games and live performances bring energy to the programme.
Open-air seating, pedestrian-friendly walkways and expansive green spaces invite guests to explore at their own pace, positioning Al Khail Square as a community hub throughout Ramadan.
Weekend Racing and International Equestrian Sport
Horse racing takes place every weekend during Ramadan, reinforcing Al Khail Square’s equestrian roots and adding an exciting racing dimension to the evening programme.
From 27 February to 1 March, the venue will also host the CDI3* International Dressage in the International Arena, presenting three days of world-class competition and attracting leading riders to the capital.
Together, the Ramadan programme highlights Al Khail Square’s unique positioning at the intersection of lifestyle, sport and culture, offering Abu Dhabi residents and visitors a distinctive way to experience the Holy Month.
To book your table at Majlis by The Turf by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, visit .
To learn more about our entertainment, visit
Throughout Ramadan, Al Khail Square becomes a vibrant gathering space where families, friends and the wider community come together across landscaped courtyards, lifestyle pop-ups and the Arcades. Each evening blends hospitality, culture and sport in a setting that reflects the spirit of the season. While guests enjoy a cup of coffee, children can enjoy the horse carousel or experience memorable pony rides.
At the heart of the experience is Majlis by The Turf by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, an elegant majlis set against the backdrop of the International Arena.
Iftar is served every weekend from Friday to Sunday starting 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Suhoor is served daily from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Menus change weekly throughout Ramadan, offering returning guests a refreshed culinary experience across the month.
Live oud performances and curated shisha offered, creating an elevated atmosphere, while weekend race days introduce a dynamic energy that reflects Al Khail Square’s racing identity.
Beyond the Majlis, the Arcades and International Arena evolve each evening into a curated, family-friendly setting that blends leisure, culture and community.
Homegrown coffee concepts including Fynd, The Barn Brew, Glam, Ratwa and Sidra Artisan join established favourites such as Cartel and PDL, serving specialty brews and casual bites throughout the evening. Interactive heritage activations, Ramadan talks, camel parades and pony rides, friendly competitions, board games and live performances bring energy to the programme.
Open-air seating, pedestrian-friendly walkways and expansive green spaces invite guests to explore at their own pace, positioning Al Khail Square as a community hub throughout Ramadan.
Weekend Racing and International Equestrian Sport
Horse racing takes place every weekend during Ramadan, reinforcing Al Khail Square’s equestrian roots and adding an exciting racing dimension to the evening programme.
From 27 February to 1 March, the venue will also host the CDI3* International Dressage in the International Arena, presenting three days of world-class competition and attracting leading riders to the capital.
Together, the Ramadan programme highlights Al Khail Square’s unique positioning at the intersection of lifestyle, sport and culture, offering Abu Dhabi residents and visitors a distinctive way to experience the Holy Month.
To book your table at Majlis by The Turf by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, visit .
To learn more about our entertainment, visit
OMC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment