Arhaus Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results Announces Special Cash Dividend
|Full-Year 2026
|Q1 2026
|Net revenue
|$1.43 billion to $1.47 billion
|$300 million to $320 million
|Net revenue growth
|3.7% to 6.6%
|(3.7)% to 2.8%
|Comparable delivered sales(1)
|0% to 3%
|(5)% to 1%
|Net income(6)
|$66 million to $75 million
|$0 to $5 million
|Adjusted EBITDA(7)
|$150 million to $161 million
|$13 million to $20 million
|Other Estimates
|Company-funded capital expenditures(5)
|$70 million to $90 million
|Depreciation & amortization
|$50 million to $55 million
|Fully diluted shares
|~ 142 million
|Effective tax rate
|~ 26%
|Showroom openings
|4 to 6 new Showrooms
|Total Showroom Projects(3)
|10 to 14 Showroom Projects
|Net Unit Growth(4)
|Mid-Single-Digit
(1) Comparable Delivered Sales previously referred to as“Comparable Growth” is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
(2) Comparable Written Sales previously referred to as“Demand Comparable Growth” is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of written sales from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
(3) Total Showroom Projects is defined as the number of Showroom projects completed during the period, including new Showroom openings, relocations, remodels, and expansions. The Company considers all Showroom projects integral to its long-term growth strategy, with each evaluated based on strategic relevance and expected return on investment.
(4) Net U nit Growth reflects the percentage change in total Showroom count during the period, calculated as new Showroom openings net of Showroom closures or relocations that do not increase total unit count.
(5) Company-funded capital expenditures is defined as total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions.
(6) U.S. GAAP net income (loss).
(7) We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future share-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest income, and transaction costs. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
Updates to Disclosures and Reporting
Investor Relations Materials
A new Investor Relations presentation has been issued in conjunction with the Company's full-year and fourth-quarter results in alignment with the Company's earnings. This can be accessed online at .
Comparable Sales Metrics
The Company is refining the naming and presentation of its comparable sales metrics.
Comparable Delivered Sales(1) previously referred to as“Comparable Growth” is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
Comparable Written Sales(2) previously referred to as“Demand Comparable Growth” is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of written sales from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
Showroom Growth and Real Estate Disclosures
The Company has made enhancements to its Showroom growth and real estate disclosures. These updates provide additional context on the Company's long-term Showroom strategy and economics.
Additional detail is provided in the Company's Investor Relations presentation which is available on the Company's website at . Supporting schedules are included in this earnings release.
Additional Schedules
Supplemental schedules related to Showroom growth, real estate activity, and comparable sales metrics are included in the earnings release and Investor Relations presentation.
Conference Call
You are invited to listen to Arhaus' conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results scheduled for today, February 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available over the Internet on our website ( ) or by dialing (877) 407-3982 within the U.S., or 1 (201) 493-6780, outside the U.S. The conference ID number is 13748994.
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at for approximately twelve months.
About Arhaus
Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.
With more than 100 Showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus' integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from Showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.
For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Tara Atwood-Saja
Vice President, Investor Relations
(440) 439-7700
...
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release and related tables include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, and Free Cash Flow, which present operating results on an adjusted basis.
We use non-GAAP measures to help assess the performance of our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of non-recurring items. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. These non-U.S. GAAP measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. These measures should only be read together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the heading“Outlook” are not based on historical fact and are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to,“may,”“could,”“seek,”“guidance,”“predict,”“potential,”“likely,”“believe,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“intend,”“forecast,” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results or returns and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage and maintain the growth rate of our business; our ability to obtain quality merchandise in sufficient quantities; challenges with the planning or implementation of our technology upgrades, including a new enterprise resource planning system; disruption in our receiving and distribution system, including delays in the integration of our distribution centers and the possibility that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of multiple distribution centers; effects of new or proposed tariffs and changes to international trade policies and agreements; the possibility of cyberattacks and our ability to maintain adequate cybersecurity systems and procedures; loss, corruption and misappropriation of data and information relating to clients and employees; changes in and compliance with applicable data privacy rules and regulations; risks as a result of constraints in our supply chain or disruptions due to geopolitical events such as acts of war and/or terrorism or other hostilities; a failure of our vendors to meet our quality standards; declines in general economic conditions that affect consumer confidence and consumer spending that could adversely affect our revenue; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; risks related to maintaining and increasing Showroom traffic and sales; our ability to compete in our market; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; compliance with applicable governmental regulations; effectively managing our eCommerce sales channel and digital marketing efforts; our reliance on third-party transportation carriers and risks associated with freight and transportation costs; and compliance with SEC rules and regulations as a public reporting company. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
| December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|253,356
|$
|197,511
|Restricted cash
|3,124
|3,418
|Accounts receivable, net
|663
|1,252
|Merchandise inventory, net
|338,806
|297,010
|Prepaid and other current assets
|25,425
|31,852
|Total current assets
|621,374
|531,043
|Operating right-of-use assets
|391,274
|322,302
|Financing right-of-use assets
|33,275
|36,105
|Property, furniture and equipment, net
|316,216
|282,520
|Deferred tax assets
|19,545
|21,091
|Goodwill
|10,961
|10,961
|Other noncurrent assets
|2,101
|2,294
|Total assets
|$
|1,394,746
|$
|1,206,316
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|78,360
|$
|68,621
|Accrued taxes
|10,322
|10,480
|Accrued wages
|20,879
|11,538
|Accrued other expenses
|46,781
|47,668
|Client deposits
|235,943
|220,873
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|60,115
|42,247
|Current portion of financing lease liabilities
|862
|1,024
|Total current liabilities
|453,262
|402,451
|Operating lease liabilities, long-term
|467,226
|402,916
|Financing lease liabilities, long-term
|52,374
|53,312
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,656
|3,892
|Total liabilities
|$
|976,518
|$
|862,571
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Stockholders' equity
|Class A shares, par value $0.001 per share (600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,565,242 shares issued and 53,969,149 outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 53,788,036 shares issued and 53,514,062 outstanding as of December 31, 2024)
|$
|54
|$
|53
|Class B shares, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 87,115,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024)
|87
|87
|Retained earnings
|210,365
|142,898
|Additional paid-in capital
|207,722
|200,707
|Total stockholders' equity
|418,228
|343,745
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,394,746
|$
|1,206,316
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|1,379,222
|$
|1,271,107
|Cost of goods sold
|842,814
|769,878
|Gross margin
|536,408
|501,229
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|447,441
|415,426
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|81
|(1,202
|)
|Income from operations
|88,886
|87,005
|Interest income, net
|(3,032
|)
|(3,163
|)
|Other income
|(61
|)
|(754
|)
|Income before taxes
|91,979
|90,922
|Income tax expense
|24,723
|22,372
|Net and comprehensive income
|$
|67,256
|$
|68,550
|Net and comprehensive income per share, basic
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|140,697,725
|140,072,148
|Net and comprehensive income per share, basic
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.49
|Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|141,412,481
|140,692,000
|Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.49
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|67,256
|$
|68,550
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|46,793
|39,086
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
|42,792
|36,937
|Amortization of deferred financing fees, interest on finance lease in excess of principal paid and interest on operating leases
|29,682
|26,728
|Equity based compensation
|9,182
|7,640
|Deferred tax assets
|1,546
|(1,964
|)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|81
|(1,202
|)
|Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
|2,797
|1,625
|Amortization and write-off of lease incentives
|-
|(80
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|589
|1,142
|Merchandise inventory
|(41,796
|)
|(42,718
|)
|Prepaid and other assets
|4,119
|(2,479
|)
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|(6
|)
|(10
|)
|Accounts payable
|9,860
|5,618
|Accrued expenses
|7,863
|(921
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(58,980
|)
|(37,908
|)
|Client deposits
|15,070
|47,065
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|136,848
|147,109
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, furniture and equipment
|(77,870
|)
|(107,370
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of property, furniture and equipment
|54
|7,836
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(77,816
|)
|(99,534
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(245
|)
|-
|Principal payments under finance leases
|(705
|)
|(927
|)
|Repurchase of shares for payment of withholding taxes for equity based compensation
|(2,170
|)
|(1,769
|)
|Cash dividend payments
|(361
|)
|(70,255
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,481
|)
|(72,951
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|55,551
|(25,376
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Beginning of year
|200,929
|226,305
|End of year
|$
|256,480
|$
|200,929
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Interest paid in cash
|$
|5,034
|$
|4,670
|Interest received in cash
|8,491
|9,029
|Income taxes paid in cash
|24,468
|23,770
|Noncash investing activities:
|Purchases of property, furniture and equipment in current liabilities
|7,389
|8,383
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net and comprehensive income
|$
|67,256
|$
|68,550
|Interest income, net
|(3,032
|)
|(3,163
|)
|Income tax expense
|24,723
|22,372
|Depreciation and amortization
|46,793
|39,086
|EBITDA
|135,740
|126,845
|Equity based compensation
|9,182
|7,640
|Other expenses (income)(1)
|170
|(1,202
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|145,092
|$
|133,283
|Net revenue
|$
|1,379,222
|$
|1,271,107
|Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue
|4.9
|%
|5.4
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue
|10.5
|%
|10.5
|%
(1) Other expenses (income) represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as loss (gain) on disposal of assets. For the year ended December 31, 2025 these other expenses (income) consisted largely of $0.1 million of loss on disposal of assets. For the year ended December 31, 2024, these other expenses (income) consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets.
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|136,848
|$
|147,109
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(77,816
|)
|(99,534
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|59,032
|$
|47,575
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|364,845
|$
|347,011
|Cost of goods sold
|225,672
|208,280
|Gross margin
|139,173
|138,731
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|118,907
|111,341
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|-
|(1,202
|)
|Income from operations
|20,266
|28,592
|Interest income, net
|(895
|)
|(581
|)
|Other income
|293
|(307
|)
|Income before taxes
|20,868
|29,480
|Income tax expense
|5,778
|8,186
|Net and comprehensive income
|$
|15,090
|$
|21,294
|Net and comprehensive income per share, basic
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|140,882,915
|140,315,252
|Net and comprehensive income per share, basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.15
|Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|141,716,570
|140,569,488
|Net and comprehensive income per share, diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.15
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net and comprehensive income
|$
|15,090
|$
|21,294
|Interest income, net
|(895
|)
|(581
|)
|Income tax expense
|5,778
|8,186
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,077
|11,191
|EBITDA
|32,050
|40,090
|Equity based compensation
|2,838
|2,288
|Other expenses (income)(1)
|89
|(1,202
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34,977
|$
|41,176
|Net revenue
|$
|364,845
|$
|347,011
|Net and comprehensive income as a % of net revenue
|4.1
|%
|6.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue
|9.6
|%
|11.9
|%
(1) Other expenses (income) represent costs and investments not indicative of ongoing business performance, such as loss (gain) on disposal of assets. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, these other expenses (income) consisted largely of $1.2 million of gain on disposal of assets.
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Comparable Metrics Schedules
(Unaudited)
Supplemental Comparable Metrics Schedules
Comparable Written Sales (2) by Quarter and Year-to-Date
The table below presents Comparable Written Sales(2) on a quarterly and year-to-date basis for fiscal year 2025. Comparable Written Sales(2) reflects written sales trends during the period and is measured using a 13-month comparable Showroom definition, consistent with historical disclosure.
Comparable Written Sales previously referred to as“Demand Comparable Growth” is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of written sales from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
|2025
| Comparable Written Sales
(Quarter-to-Date)
| Comparable Written Sales
(Year-to-Date)
|First Quarter
|4.1
|%
|4.1
|%
|Second Quarter
|(3.6
|)%
|0.4
|%
|Third Quarter
|7.4
|%
|2.8
|%
|Fourth Quarter
|(2.8
|)%
|1.3
|%
Comparable Delivered Sales (1) by Quarter and Year-to-Date
The table below presents Comparable Delivered Sales(1) on a quarterly and year-to-date basis for fiscal year 2025. Comparable Delivered Sales(1) reflects revenue recognized during the period and is measured using a 15-month comparable Showroom definition, consistent with historical disclosure.
Comparable Delivered Sales previously referred to as“Comparable Growth” is a key performance indicator and is defined as the year-over-year percentage change of the dollar value of orders delivered (based on purchase price), net of the dollar value of returns (based on amount credited to client), from our comparable Showrooms and eCommerce, including through our catalogs and other mailings.
|2025
| Comparable Delivered Sales
(Quarter-to-Date)
| Comparable Delivered Sales
(Year-to-Date)
|First Quarter
|(1.5
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|Second Quarter
|10.5
|%
|4.7
|%
|Third Quarter
|4.1
|%
|4.5
|%
|Fourth Quarter
|1.4
|%
|3.6
|%
Due to differences in order timing, backlog, and revenue recognition, Comparable Written Sales(2) and Comparable Delivered Sales(1) use different comparable Showroom eligibility thresholds. Comparable Written Sales(2) metrics use a 13-month definition to reflect written sales trends, while Comparable Delivered Sales(1) metrics use a 15-month definition to reflect revenue recognition consistency.
| Arhaus, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Showroom Schedules
(Unaudited)
Supplemental Showroom Schedules
Showroom Portfolio Composition
The table below presents the composition of the Showroom Portfolio by format and operating footprint as of each period presented.
| December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Traditional Showrooms
|90
|85
|Design Studios
|9
|11
|Lofts
|8
|7
|Total Showrooms
|107
|103
|Total gross square footage (in thousands)
|1,836
|1,676
|Showrooms with interior designers
|97
|89
|States where we operate
|31
|30
Geographic Showroom Footprint
The table below presents the number of Showrooms in each U.S. state in which the Company operates as of December 31, 2025.
|Locations
|Showrooms
|Locations
|Showrooms
|Alabama
|1
|Missouri
|1
|Arizona
|2
|Montana
|1
|California
|16
|New Hampshire
|1
|Colorado
|6
|New Jersey
|5
|Connecticut
|3
|New York
|4
|Florida
|9
|North Carolina
|4
|Georgia
|3
|Ohio
|9
|Illinois
|4
|Oklahoma
|1
|Indiana
|1
|Pennsylvania
|4
|Kansas
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|Kentucky
|3
|Tennessee
|1
|Louisiana
|1
|Texas
|8
|Maryland
|4
|Utah
|1
|Massachusetts
|3
|Virginia
|4
|Michigan
|3
|Wisconsin
|1
|Minnesota
|1
Showroom Maturity Mix
The table below presents the composition of the Showroom portfolio by maturity as of the period presented.
| December 31, 2025
|Maturity Bucket
|Definition
|% of Portfolio
| # of Showrooms
|< 12 Months
|Opened within Last 12 Months
|11
|%
|12
|12-24 Months
|Opened 12 to 24 Months
|15
|%
|16
|24-36 Months
|Opened 24 to 36 Months
|12
|%
|13
|> 36 Months
|Mature Showrooms
|62
|%
|66
|Total
|100
|%
|107
The elevated proportion of newer showrooms reflects increased openings and relocations over the past several years and supports embedded future revenue growth as locations mature; Maturity is measured from Showroom opening date or relocation reopening date; Includes Traditional Showrooms and Design Studios; Excludes temporary closures.
Illustrative Unit Economics (Targets)
The table below presents targeted Showroom unit economics at maturity, based on internal underwriting assumptions and historical performance.
|December 31, 2025
| Metric
| Traditional Showroom
(~17K sq ft)
| Design Studio
(~6K sq ft)
|Net Revenue Maturity
|> $10M
|Lower than Traditional
|Contribution Margin (pre-D&A)
|~32%
|~35%
|Cash Payback
|< 2 years
|< 2 years
|Company-funded capital expenditures
|~$4 - 6M
|Lower
|Revenue Maturity
|Year 3
|Year 3
Company-funded capital expenditures represents the total net cash used in investing activities less landlord contributions; Targets reflect performance at full maturity; Assumptions are informed by historical performance, internal underwriting, and recent Showroom cohorts.
Total Showroom Projects (3)
The table below presents the total Showroom project pipeline for fiscal year 2026, consistent with the Company's guidance.
|Guidance Full-Year 2026
|Project Type
|Definition
|# of Projects
|New Openings
|New Showroom openings
|4 to 6
|Relocations
|Relocation of existing Showrooms
|4 to 5
|Renovations/Expansions
|Refreshes of remodels and Expansions of existing Showrooms
|2 to 3
|Total Showroom Projects (3)
|10 to 14
Total Showroom Projects(3) are expected to be within the Company's full-year 2026 guidance range. For competitive reasons, the Company does not disclose the specific locations of planned Total Showroom Projects(3). The Company provides additional detail on Showroom activity following completion as part of its regular quarterly disclosures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment