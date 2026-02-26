Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai: 6 Bollywood Couples Who Found Love On Film Sets

Bollywood Real Life Couples: In film industry, it's common for stars to get close while working together. Long before all buzz around Vijay and Rashmika, many celeb couples started their love stories on a film set, which eventually led to marriage

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story kicked off on the sets of their film Guru. They are one of Bollywood's most famous and talked-about couples. Before they got together, both were in different relationships, but they grew close during the Guru shoot. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are considered the cutest couple in Bollywood. Even today, their romance feels brand new. They first met on the set of Tujhe Meri Kasam. Their friendship started there and slowly turned into love. After quietly dating for 9 years, they got married in 2012. Today, they are parents to two sons.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood's star couple. They got married in Italy in 2018. But their love story began on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The two worked together in the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. During this time, they formed a special bond that turned into love. After dating for several years, they got married and are now parents to a daughter.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are known as one of Bollywood's cutest couples. They tied the knot in 2023. The two fell in love during the filming of Shershaah. After this film, their personal lives completely changed. Today, they are also parents to a daughter.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are considered Bollywood's royal couple. Their on-screen chemistry is visible in their real life too. The two met during the shooting of the film Tashan. After dating for a long time, they got married in 2012. Fans lovingly call them 'Saifeena', and they are parents to two children.

Alia Bhatt had always been a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, but the two properly met on the sets of Brahmastra, where they fell truly in love. Ranbir, whose name was linked with several actresses before Alia, also gave his all to this relationship. The couple even lived together for a while. They got married in 2022 and now have a daughter named Raha Kapoor.