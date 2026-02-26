Vishnu Vinyasam Review: Is Sree Vishnu And Nayana Sarika's New Film A Hit? First Review Is Out!

Sree Vishnu is known for picking good, content-driven films and scoring hits. Now, he's all set to entertain audiences with his new movie, `Vishnu Vinyasam`. And guess what? The first review is already here!

First things first, `Vishnu Vinyasam` has cleared its censor formalities. The board gave it a 'U/A' certificate with a few minor dialogue changes. This means anyone above 16 can watch it. Word from the censor board is that the film's fun factor is really good. Plus, the teaser and trailer have already created a lot of buzz, and Sree Vishnu's energetic promotions are only adding to the hype.So, what's the story? According to industry folks who've seen the film, Sree Vishnu plays a lecturer in an Ongole college. His character is totally obsessed with horoscopes. He meets the heroine, Nayan Sarika, and love blossoms. But here's the catch: she's terrified of marriage! The film explores how this quirky pair, one who lives by astrology and another who fears commitment, get together.People are calling the movie a complete laugh riot from start to finish. The first half is all about Sree Vishnu's antics as he tries to win over the heroine. Their scenes together are apparently full of laughs and romance. The big twist? The heroine has her own secret reason for pursuing the hero, and the 'jhalak' (shock) she gives him is said to be a major highlight. The second half keeps the comedy going and ends with a nice message.The film's treatment is being compared to Rajendra Prasad's classic `Aa Okkati Adakku`, but with a modern, trendy feel. Sree Vishnu's signature comedy is the main highlight, which will surely click with both families and the youth. The lip-lock scene, visuals, and Rathan's music are also special attractions. On the downside, some say the comedy feels forced in places and the love track is just average. The emotional drama apparently doesn't quite hit the mark. But overall, the buzz is that Sree Vishnu has another hit on his hands. To find out if it's true, you'll have to wait for our official Asianet review tomorrow!