Mining Truck Industry Report 2026-2035: A $42.14 Billion Market By 2030 With Caterpillar, Daimler, Volvo, Hyundai, PACCAR, Komatsu, Atlas Copco Leading

The "Mining Truck Market Report 2026"

The mining truck market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $31.09 billion in 2025 to $33.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surface mining expansion, demand for high productivity, diesel-powered fleet dominance, mining infrastructure investments, safety improvement initiatives.



The mining truck market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42.14 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous mining adoption, electrification of haul trucks, demand for operational efficiency, sustainability mandates, digital mine development. Major trends in the forecast period include expansion of autonomous haulage systems, demand for ultra-high-capacity trucks, integration of telematics and monitoring, focus on fuel efficiency, adoption of electric drive systems.

The rising demand for minerals is expected to drive the growth of the mining truck market going forward. Demand for minerals is increasing due to their critical importance across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, technology, construction, and renewable energy, all of which contribute to global economic development. Mining trucks play a vital role in mineral extraction by transporting large volumes of mined materials from extraction sites to processing facilities, enabling efficient and large-scale production operations. For example, in January 2024, according to a report published by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a U.S.-based federal scientific agency, U.S. mineral production contributed more than $105 billion to the national economy in 2023, representing an increase of $4 billion compared to 2022. Therefore, the growing demand for minerals is driving the expansion of the mining truck market.

Key companies in the mining truck market are increasingly focused on developing innovative technologies, such as autonomous electric haul trucks, to improve operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability compared with conventional diesel-powered trucks. Driverless electric haul trucks are fully autonomous, battery-powered mining vehicles designed to transport ore and materials without human operators, helping reduce labor costs, lower emissions, enhance safety by minimizing human exposure to hazardous environments, and boost overall productivity. For instance, in June 2025, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., a China-based construction machinery manufacturer, deployed 100 autonomous electric mining trucks in Inner Mongolia. These vehicles feature full electric propulsion, autonomous navigation for unmanned operation, and high payload capacity, making them suitable for large-scale mining operations while delivering benefits such as reduced operating costs, lower environmental impact, and improved operational efficiency.

In July 2024, Komatsu Limited, a Japan-based company specializing in mining, forestry, and military equipment, acquired GHH Group GmbH for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enables Komatsu to utilize GHH's engineering expertise and accelerate the development of new mining truck technologies. By combining GHH's specialized knowledge with its own resources, Komatsu aims to advance and improve underground mining trucks. GHH Group GmbH is a Germany-based company that manufactures mining trucks, including articulated dump trucks, for use in underground mining and tunneling.

North America was the largest region in the mining truck market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mining truck market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the mining truck market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Type: Bottom Dump; Rear Dump; Lube; Tow; Other Types

Drive System: Autonomous Drive; Electrical Drive; Mechanical Drive

Capacity: < 90 Metric Tons; 90?149 Metric Tons; 150?290 Metric Tons; >290 Metric Tons Application: Coal Mining; Iron Mining; Copper Mining; Aluminum Mining; Other Applications

Subsegments:



Bottom Dump Trucks: Articulated Bottom Dump Trucks; Rigid Bottom Dump Trucks

Rear Dump Trucks: Articulated Rear Dump Trucks; Rigid Rear Dump Trucks

Lube Trucks: Mobile Lube Trucks; Stationary Lube Trucks

Tow Trucks: Heavy-Duty Tow Trucks; Light-Duty Tow Trucks Other Types: Water Trucks; Fuel Trucks; Cement Mixers; Specialty Mining Trucks

Key Attributes: