MTFX expands international money transfer services with competitive FX rates, low fees and secure global reach
(MENAFNEditorial) Bank-beating FX rates and low fees for substantial savings on your international money transfers
TORONTO, Canada, February 20, 2026 – MTFX Group, a leading Canadian provider of foreign exchange and international payment solutions, today announced the expansion of its international money transfer services, delivering even more competitive FX rates, lower transfer costs, and enhanced global reach for individuals and businesses sending funds abroad.
With cross-border payments playing an increasingly essential role in today’s connected economy, MTFX is strengthening its platform to help Canadians transfer money internationally with greater speed, transparency, and security. The expanded service offering supports payments to over 190 countries in more than 50 currencies, backed by robust compliance standards and dedicated client support.
As international transactions become more frequent across personal and commercial finance, Canadians are increasingly looking for faster, more cost-effective ways to move money globally. From managing overseas investments to paying international suppliers, the need for reliable cross-border transfer solutions continues to grow. MTFX’s expanded international money transfer services are designed to meet this demand by combining bank-beating FX execution with secure digital payment infrastructure built for modern needs.
“Our goal has always been to make international money transfers simpler, more affordable, and more reliable,” said Ash Abbasi, Director of Sales at MTFX Group. “By expanding our global payment capabilities, we’re giving Canadians access to better exchange rates, lower fees, and a secure way to move money across borders, whether they’re supporting family overseas or managing international business payments.”
A smarter alternative for global transfers
Traditional banks often apply hidden FX markups, processing delays, and higher transaction fees. MTFX continues to offer a streamlined alternative, helping clients reduce unnecessary costs while maintaining confidence in every transaction. Key benefits of MTFX’s expanded international transfer services include:
Competitive foreign exchange rates designed to outperform traditional banking spreads
Low, transparent fees with no surprise markups
Fast transfer timelines, with many payments completed within 1 to 2 business days
Secure global infrastructure supported by advanced encryption and compliance protocols
Dedicated support from experienced account managers for personal and business clients
Supporting both personal and business payment needs
The expanded offering is designed to meet the growing needs of Canadians sending money abroad for a wide range of purposes, including:
Overseas property purchases
Tuition and education payments
Large purchases and foreign investments
International supplier and contractor payments
Cross-border business growth and global payroll
Global collections in multiple currencies
As demand rises for efficient digital payment solutions, MTFX is continuing to invest in tools that provide clients with greater control over their international finances.
Secure, trusted and Canada-based
MTFX operates with a strong focus on security and regulatory compliance, ensuring clients can send money internationally with confidence. As a Canadian provider, the company remains committed to delivering trusted global payment services supported by industry-leading safeguards.
You can find more information about MTFX’s international money transfer services at
About MTFX
MTFX is a Canadian foreign exchange and global payments provider offering international payment solutions to businesses and individuals. The company supports payments in more than 50 currencies and provides tools designed to help clients manage exchange rate exposure, improve payment efficiency, and gain greater visibility into cross-border transactions.
Media contact:
...
(905) 305-9023
