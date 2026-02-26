403
Sharakah signs MoU with Abw Alkhalyl Alrhby Lla’mal SPC to support working capital growth
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abw Alkhalyl Alrhby Lla’mal SPC, an Omani enterprise specialising in the import and wholesale trading of green coffee beans.
Established in 2017, Abw Alkhalyl Alrhby Lla’mal SPC specializes in importing bulk quantities of green coffee beans, distributing them locally, and re-exporting them abroad. Its customer base includes wholesale coffee traders, roasters, and Arabic coffee producers across the Sultanate of Oman. The company is also one of the beneficiaries of SME development initiatives implemented by Sharakah, including the “SME Growth Program” under National Finance’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm “Imtidad” and the “Tanmo” program.
Under the agreement, the company has obtained a Shariah-compliant financing facility from Sharakah to support its working capital requirements. The funding will enable the business to strengthen its procurement capabilities, manage inventory more efficiently, and meet growing market demand within Oman’s expanding coffee sector.
Commenting on the signing, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, said, “Our support for Abw Alkhalyl Alrhby Lla’mal SPC reflects Sharakah’s commitment to empowering Omani SMEs operating in specialised and high-demand sectors. The Shariah-compliant working capital facility will enhance the company’s operational capacity and contribute to the development of the local coffee value chain.”
Ibrahim Mohammed Al Rahbi, Owner of the Company commented, “Sharakah’s financing support strengthens our ability to scale operations and serve our growing client base. The working capital facility enables us to improve supply continuity and respond effectively to increasing demand within Oman’s coffee industry.”
This partnership reinforces Sharakah’s continued focus on supporting SME growth through Shariah-compliant financing solutions that enhance business sustainability and contribute to the diversification of Oman’s economy.
