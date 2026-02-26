Healthcare Waste Management Market Size To Reach USD 89.32 Billion By 2035 Due To The Increasing Healthcare Facility Expansion Globally SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure, Biomedical Waste Compliance Mandates, and Adoption of Circular Economy Technologies Accelerate Global Market Growth.

According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Waste Management Market size is estimated at USD 40.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 89.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.36% over 2026-2035. The market's expansion is fueled by the increasing number of healthcare facilities, the strict environmental regulations for biomedical waste, and the growing awareness of public health safety and infection control.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 40.02 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 89.32 billion

CAGR: 8.36% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









The U.S. Healthcare Waste Management Market is estimated at USD 15.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2026-2035. Healthcare waste management is primarily driven by the stringent EPA and state-level regulations, extensive hospital infrastructure, and well-developed medical waste disposal networks in the U.S., which is the largest market.

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Requirements are Driving the Market Growth Globally

The implementation of biomedical waste management rules, hazardous waste disposal mandates, and international guidelines for infectious waste treatment is driving the healthcare waste management market share, with stringent environmental regulations and compliance requirements taking center stage as a growth driver. These regulations are designed to enhance public health safety and environmental protection. The base of the market, the penetration of offsite and onsite treatment markets, and the overall market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for appropriate medical waste segregation and treatment.

High Implementation Costs and Infrastructure Limitations May Impede Market Expansion Globally

The healthcare waste management market is also constrained by the high implementation costs and infrastructure limitations of healthcare waste management systems. This is due to the fact that a significant number of small healthcare facilities and medical clinics in developing regions are unable to establish compliant waste treatment infrastructure and afford specialized disposal services. This could result in the improper handling of waste, increased environmental contamination risks, and a decrease in the adoption of best practice waste management protocols. Consequently, public health safety is compromised, and market growth is impeded in regions where healthcare expenditures are restricted and waste treatment facilities are scarce.

Major Healthcare Waste Management Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Stericycle, Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

SUEZ SA

Waste Management, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Sharps Compliance Corp.

BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Remondis SE & Co. KG

BWS Incorporated

GRP & Associates, Inc.

MedPro Disposal

Triumvirate Environmental

Gamma-Service Recycling GmbH

PHS Group

Initial Medical Services (Rentokil Initial)

SRCL Limited

EcoMed Services

Advanced Disposal Services (acquired by Waste Management)

MedWaste Management

WM Healthcare Solutions

Citiwaste

EnviroServ Holdings Fluence Corporation Limited

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service

The treatment & disposal services segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 46.82% in 2025, owing to critical regulatory requirements for proper infectious waste neutralization. The recycling services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 9.24% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing focus on sustainable healthcare practices.

By Type of Waste

By 2025, the hazardous waste segment contributed the largest revenue share of 63.47% due to stringent handling requirements, specialized treatment infrastructure needs and higher disposal costs. The non-hazardous waste segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 8.76% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing volume of general medical waste generation and improved segregation practices.

By Treatment Site

The offsite treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare waste management market with about 68.93%, owing to centralized treatment facility economies of scale. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 8.52% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as healthcare providers, hospitals, and medical centers seek cost-effective waste disposal solutions, consolidated service contracts.

Healthcare Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Service



Collection, Transport and Storage Services

Treatment & Disposal Services Recycling Services

By Type of Waste



Non-hazardous Waste Hazardous Waste

By Treatment Site



Offsite Treatment Onsite Treatment

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare waste management market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.68%. This is due to the increasing awareness of the importance of appropriate biomedical waste disposal, the development of government regulatory frameworks, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The market is being driven by a variety of factors, such as the increasing waste generation associated with medical tourism, the accelerated construction of hospitals, and the increasing adoption of international waste management standards.

In 2025, North America dominated the healthcare waste management market with a revenue share of over 39.58%. This was attributed to the established healthcare delivery infrastructure, comprehensive EPA and state regulatory frameworks, and increased awareness among healthcare providers of the significance of compliant waste disposal. The drivers of this trend are the widespread use of standardized sharps containers, an advanced waste treatment facility network, the increasing generation of hospital waste, and the increased adoption of outsourced waste management services as a result of liability concerns.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Stericycle, Inc. it expanded its sustainable healthcare waste management capabilities with advanced recycling programs and waste-to-energy conversion services, aiming to improve environmental performance and circular economy integration across its healthcare client base.

In May 2024, Veolia Environnement S.A. launched an enhanced healthcare waste tracking and treatment system featuring digital waste manifest technology and automated compliance reporting capabilities across European healthcare markets, enhancing waste chain of custody, regulatory compliance, and environmental protection.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



HEALTHCARE WASTE GENERATION & SEGREGATION METRICS – helps you understand global medical waste generation volume trends, average waste generation per hospital bed by region, hazardous versus non-hazardous waste composition, and segregation efficiency rates to assess operational burden and treatment demand.

TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you evaluate incineration versus non incineration utilization levels, advanced sterilization implementation, waste to energy facility deployment, and chemical or microwave treatment adoption to identify modernization trends and technology penetration gaps.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & SAFETY PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you analyze healthcare facility compliance rates by jurisdiction, environmental violation and penalty trends, worker safety incident frequency, and audit performance under biomedical waste management rules to measure regulatory risk exposure.

SUSTAINABILITY & RECYCLING BENCHMARKS – helps you track medical plastic and device recycling rates, landfill diversion achievements, carbon footprint reduction from sustainable practices, and circular economy integration to evaluate environmental stewardship and ESG positioning.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION & INFRASTRUCTURE READINESS SCORE – helps you identify treatment facility capacity utilization levels, regional infrastructure adequacy, and potential overcapacity or undersupply situations impacting service pricing and expansion planning. SUPPLY CHAIN & SERVICE PROVIDER RISK INDICATORS – helps you uncover vulnerabilities across collection, transportation, and disposal networks, highlighting regions or operators exposed to logistical disruptions or regulatory tightening.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Healthcare Waste Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Healthcare Waste Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Portability

7. Healthcare Waste Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Method

8. Healthcare Waste Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

9. Healthcare Waste Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

