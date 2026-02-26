Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Industry Report 2026-2035: A $17+ Billion Market By 2030 With United Parcel Service, DSV, Atlas Air, Cargo Partner, Cathay Pacific Cargo Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The cargo aircraft charter service market is experiencing robust growth, with an expected increase from $10.89 billion in 2025 to $11.86 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This expansion largely stems from increased global trade flows, heightened demand for expedited freight solutions, and a surge in cross-border e-commerce shipments. Furthermore, the rise in air freight usage for high-value goods along with limited scheduled cargo capacity has bolstered market growth.

Forecasts indicate that the market will reach $17.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increasing reliance on flexible logistics solutions, rising demand for rapid disaster relief logistics, and the expansion of global manufacturing networks. Additionally, major trends include the growing demand for time-critical air cargo services, the adoption of digital charter booking platforms, and an enhanced focus on reliability and schedule flexibility.

The e-commerce boom plays a significant role in driving this market. Rapid and flexible shipping solutions provided by cargo aircraft charter services help meet the rising demand for fast e-commerce deliveries and efficient inventory management. Notably, retail e-commerce sales in the US reached $304.2 billion in Q2 2025, marking a 5.3% increase from the previous year, thus fueling market expansion.

Leading companies are investing in advanced aircraft technologies like the Boeing 777-200F to boost operational efficiency and expand long-haul capabilities. For instance, in August 2024, CMA CGM Air Cargo launched a transatlantic cargo service using this model. Such advancements contribute to the sector's sustained growth.

Significant mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In April 2025, Stonepeak acquired Air Transport Services Group Inc. for approximately $3.1 billion to enhance its aviation infrastructure and portfolio. This strategic move aligns with the long-term demand for e-commerce and logistics services.

Key players in the market include United Parcel Service, DSV A/S, Atlas Air, Cathay Pacific Cargo, and many others. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cargo aircraft charter service market in 2025, covering diverse geographies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and beyond.

The market encompasses revenues from services like door-to-door delivery, loading and unloading, and humanitarian aid. The value represents revenues earned within a specified market and geography through various sales channels, maintaining a focus on providing comprehensive and efficient cargo solutions to meet global demand.

By Type: Time Critical Cargo, Heavy and Outside Cargo, Dangerous Cargo, Animal Transportation, Others

By Aircraft Type: Light, Mid-Sized, Large By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use

Time Critical Cargo: Express, Same-Day, Next-Day Delivery

Heavy and Outside Cargo: Oversized Freight, Heavy Machinery, Project Cargo

Dangerous Cargo: Hazmat, Chemicals, Explosives

Animal Transportation: Live Animals, Specialty Transport Other Types: Perishable Goods, Special Event Cargo

Key Companies: United Parcel Service, DSV a/S, Atlas Air, Cathay Pacific Cargo

