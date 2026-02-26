Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala HC Stays Release Of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond,' Citing Prima Facie Censor's 'Non-Application Of Mind'


2026-02-26 05:01:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay against the release of the film "The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond", saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie, reported PTI.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film.

The film was scheduled to be released on February 27.

The court in its order also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

