Kerala HC Stays Release Of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond,' Citing Prima Facie Censor's 'Non-Application Of Mind'
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film.
The film was scheduled to be released on February 27.
The court in its order also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment