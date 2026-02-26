Gold Rebounds As Jpmorgan Targets $6,300, Silver Stalls

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold & Silver Daily Report · February 26, 2026 · Covering February 25 Session Gold (XAU) $5,187 +0.45% Silver (XAG) $88.34 −0.94% Gold/Silver 58.7 ratio DXY 97.69 −0.15% The Big Three 1 JPMorgan reiterates $6,300 year-end gold target and raises long-term forecast 15% to $4,500. The note, released Wednesday, calls gold's structural diversification trend "unexhausted" and projects 800 tonnes of central-bank buying in 2026. The bank's bull case reaches $8,000–$8,500 if household allocations rise from ~3% to 4.6%. Gold closed at $5,187.11 (+0.45%), holding above $5,150 support. 2 Gold and silver diverge: gold rebounds +0.45% while silver drops −0.94%, widening the performance gap. The gold/silver ratio tightened to ~58.7, with silver failing to hold $90 for the second consecutive session. JPMorgan is more cautious on silver near-term, warning of a potential steeper shakeout while maintaining a floor around $75–$80. Silver's industrial exposure makes it more vulnerable to risk-off rotations. 3 Iran-US Geneva talks Thursday are the near-term catalyst for both metals - resolution compresses premiums, escalation ignites them. Gold hit a three-week high of $5,248.89 on Tuesday before pulling back; the metal remains 7.3% below its January 29 ATH of $5,594.82. The DXY at 97.69 (−0.15%) and the VIX collapse to 17.93 (−8.29%) are providing a constructive macro backdrop for precious metals. 01Session Data

Metric Value Change Gold Spot (XAU/USD) $5,187.11 +0.45% Gold Session High $5,205.21 intraday peak Gold Session Low $5,155.01 held above $5,150 Gold ATH (Jan 29) $5,594.82 −7.3% from ATH Silver Spot (XAG/USD) $88.34 −0.94% Silver Session Range $87.30 – $90.31 $3.01 range Gold/Silver Ratio 58.7 gold outperformed DXY 97.69 −0.15% US 10Y Yield ~4.03% −5 bps VIX 17.93 −8.29% Gold YTD Performance ~+20% after +64% in 2025

Institution Gold YE 2026 Date / Note JPMorgan $6,300 Feb 25; bull case $8,000–$8,500; LT raised to $4,500 Wells Fargo $6,100–$6,300 Feb 4 UBS $5,900 Jan 29; $6,200 by Sep Deutsche Bank $6,000 Jan 26 Goldman Sachs $5,400 Jan 22; raised from $4,900 Morgan Stanley $5,700 Jan 23; bull case H2 2026

Gold rebounded modestly on Wednesday after the previous session's weakness, closing at $5,187.11 (+0.45%) on the FXCM spot feed. The session high reached $5,205.21 - briefly piercing the $5,200 psychological level - before profit-taking pulled it back. The low at $5,155.01 confirmed that $5,150 is holding as near-term support. The recovery came as the DXY slipped 0.15% to 97.69, extending the dollar's post-SCOTUS tariff ruling softness, and U.S. Treasury yields eased modestly with the 10-year falling roughly 5 basis points to ~4.03%.

The session's headline catalyst was JPMorgan's note released Wednesday, reiterating the bank's $6,300 year-end gold target while raising the long-term forecast 15% to $4,500. JPM projects 800 tonnes of central-bank buying in 2026 and described gold's diversification trend as "clean, structural, and unexhausted." The bank's analyst Gregory Shearer noted that even the base-case demand assumptions may be conservative, with a scenario where just 0.5% of foreign U.S. asset holdings shift into gold being sufficient to drive prices to $6,000. The bull case stretches to $8,000–$8,500 if households lift allocations from ~3% to 4.6% of portfolios.

Silver told a different story. XAG/USD closed at $88.34 (−0.94%), failing to hold the $90 level for a second straight session after touching a high of $90.31. The gold/silver ratio at 58.7 reflects gold's outperformance, driven by its pure safe-haven status versus silver's partial industrial exposure. JPMorgan is notably more cautious on silver near-term, warning of a potential steeper shakeout while maintaining a structural floor of $75–$80. Moody 's chief economist Mark Zandi echoed this caution, telling CNBC that precious metals may be more vulnerable than investors assume if the momentum-driven "safe haven" narrative flips.

The geopolitical backdrop remains the dominant near-term variable. Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva on Thursday, with envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meeting Iran's Foreign Minister Araqchi. Gold hit a three-week high of $5,248.89 on Tuesday on escalation fears before pulling back. The tariff picture is also evolving - Trump's 10% Section 122 tariff took effect Tuesday (after the Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs), with the administration still working to raise it to 15%. The combination of trade uncertainty and Middle East tensions continues to provide a structural floor under gold.

04Technical Analysis Gold - Daily (1D):

Gold maintains a constructive posture within its broader uptrend. The close at $5,187.11 sits above the Ichimoku cloud and above the cluster of key moving averages in the $4,997–$5,045 zone. The Tenkan-sen at approximately $5,073 and Kijun-sen at $5,022 provide layered support well below the current price. The 200-day SMA at $3,949 - 23.9% below price - underscores the secular bull trend's magnitude. The upper Bollinger Band at $5,270 marks the immediate resistance ceiling, with the January 29 ATH at $5,594.82 as the ultimate target.

The RSI at 58.98/56.27 sits in neutral-bullish territory - well clear of overbought, leaving room for further upside without technical exhaustion. The MACD at 102.16/98.70 is positive with a histogram of 3.45, though the thin positive reading suggests momentum is flat rather than accelerating. A MACD crossover to negative would be the first warning of a retracement toward the Tenkan-sen area.

Silver - Daily (1D):

Silver's daily chart is less convincing than gold's. The close at $88.34 sits above the Ichimoku cloud but has been rejected at the $90 level twice in the past week. The Tenkan-sen at approximately $88.34 (essentially at the close) provides immediate dynamic support, while the Kijun-sen at ~$83.68 marks secondary support. The 200-day SMA at $53.45 is a distant 39.5% below price, confirming the secular uptrend remains intact despite near-term weakness.

The RSI at 54.09/48.53 is neutral, with the slow line approaching the 50 midpoint - a break below 50 would confirm near-term bearish momentum. The MACD line at 0.86 remains above the signal (0.28), but the histogram has flipped to −0.59 - the first negative print in a week, consistent with the pullback from the $92+ highs. Silver needs to reclaim and close above $90 to reassert bullish control; failure to do so and a break below $87.30 (session low) opens the path toward $83.68 (Kijun) and potentially JPMorgan's $75–$80 structural floor.

Level Gold Silver Resistance 3 $5,595 (ATH) $92.83 Resistance 2 $5,270 (upper BB) $92.27 Resistance 1 $5,205 (session H) $90.31 (session H) Pivot $5,187 $88.34 Support 1 $5,155 (session L) $87.30 (session L) Support 2 $5,073 (Tenkan) $83.68 (Kijun) Support 3 $5,022 (Kijun) $75–$80 (JPM floor)

05Forward Look Iran-US Geneva Round (Thursday).

The third round of nuclear talks is the most binary catalyst on the near-term calendar. A diplomatic breakthrough would compress geopolitical risk premiums - potentially pulling gold back toward $5,100 and easing silver 's industrial-demand concerns. A failure or military escalation would reignite the safe-haven bid, with $5,250 (Tuesday's high) as the first target and $5,595 (ATH) back in play. Iran's Pezeshkian expressed optimism, but Washington's "maximum pressure" stance keeps outcomes uncertain.

Central Bank Buying and Fed Path.

JPMorgan's projection of 800 tonnes of official-sector buying in 2026 provides a structural floor that is relatively insensitive to short-term price action. The PBoC has extended gold purchases for 15 consecutive months. Fed policy remains the key variable for real yields - markets currently price three cuts for 2026 under incoming Chair Warsh. Lower real yields compress the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, which explains why most Wall Street targets cluster in the $5,400–$6,300 range.

Silver's Industrial Crossroads.

Silver's dual nature - part monetary metal, part industrial commodity - makes it more vulnerable to macro swings. The $90 level has become a clear inflection point: a close above it would confirm the bullish breakout toward $92–$94 (Fibonacci resistance per ISA Bullion), while continued rejection opens a path toward JPMorgan's $75–$80 structural floor. Nvidia's after-hours earnings will indirectly influence silver through tech/industrial sentiment. Moody's Zandi warns the safe-haven narrative could "unravel fast" if broader market sentiment flips.

Verdict

Gold's structural bull case has never been more consensus. Six major investment banks now target $5,400–$6,300 by year-end, with JPMorgan's Wednesday note anchoring the high end and citing "unexhausted" central-bank diversification. The 20% YTD gain after 2025's 64% surge makes gold one of the best-performing major assets for two consecutive years. The $5,150–$5,200 zone is proving to be solid support, and the RSI at 59 has plenty of room to run before overbought conditions re-emerge.

Silver requires more caution. The failure at $90 for two straight sessions, JPMorgan's explicit near-term warning about a "steeper shakeout," and the neutral RSI at 54/49 all suggest the metal needs a catalyst to resume its advance. The gold/silver ratio at 58.7 remains compressed by historical standards - if gold accelerates toward bank targets while silver stalls, a widening toward 65+ would confirm the divergence trade. Silver's floor is well-defined at $75–$80 (JPM) with the Kijun at $83.68 as the first waypoint.

The Iran-US Geneva talks on Thursday are the immediate swing factor. A de-escalation would test both metals' safe-haven premiums; an escalation would validate them. Beyond geopolitics, the structural demand from central banks (800 tonnes projected) and portfolio reallocation from bonds to real assets make pullbacks in gold buying opportunities until the data changes. Silver is a higher-beta play on the same thesis - potentially more rewarding but with greater downside risk if the narrative turns.

Bias: GOLD BULLISH · structural trend intact, $5,150 support holding, $5,270 next target | SILVER NEUTRAL · needs $90 close to turn bullish, $83.68 Kijun is the line