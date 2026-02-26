Mine Rescue Vehicle Industry Report 2026-2035: A $6.07 Billion Market By 2030 With Dragerwerk, Minearc Systems, Caterpillar, And Sandvik Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mine Rescue Vehicle Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The mine rescue vehicle market is witnessing significant expansion, with a projected growth from $3.65 billion in 2025 to $4.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. This growth is driven by increased underground mining activities, a heightened awareness of mine safety, the presence of specialized rescue vehicle manufacturers, and the adoption of regulated emergency protocols. Furthermore, the hazardous nature of mining environments continues to amplify demand for rescue solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is set to further escalate, reaching $6.07 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7%. This upsurge can be attributed to rising investments in mine safety infrastructure, a growing demand for autonomous rescue technologies, the expansion of deep and remote mining ventures, and the incorporation of smart monitoring systems. Additionally, stringent regulatory enforcement of emergency preparedness measures is enhancing market dynamics. Key trends forecasted include the deployment of advanced rescue vehicles, integration of real-time communication systems, electrification of rescue platforms, and expanded specialized underground rescue capabilities.

A notable increase in mining accidents is underscoring the urgency for effective mine rescue vehicles. Recent data from the China Coal Industry Association highlights the critical need for rapid response solutions, reporting a rise in fatalities to 100 in 2023. This increase is driving the demand for robust mine rescue vehicles capable of efficient miner evacuation and safety operations during emergencies.

Leading companies in the industry are strategically focusing on innovation. For example, in June 2023, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA partnered with Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik GmbH to launch the MR Fire Truck, a cutting-edge mobile rescue vehicle. Utilizing the PAUS MinCa 18A, this vehicle integrates advanced life support equipment by Drager. It features a protected driver's cabin with a breathing apparatus, designed for rapid response to emergency situations, ensuring safe operation and transport of rescue teams across perilous areas.

This collaboration underscores the emphasis on combining expertise in life support and heavy-duty vehicle engineering to enhance emergency mission capabilities. The market is populated by major industry players including MineARC Systems, Rescue One Vehicle, GHH Fahrzeuge GmbH, and many others, with strategic developments focusing on technological integration and competitive market positioning.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2025, while North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Key geographical coverage includes Australia, Brazil, China, and more, reflecting the market's global reach and influence.

The mine rescue vehicle market comprises sales of utility, remote-controlled, autonomous vehicles, and personnel carriers, with market values representing 'factory gate' sales. These values include related services, indicating the comprehensive nature of market revenues gained through sales, grants, or donations, within specified market territories.

