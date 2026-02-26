Vcuarts Qatar And Qatar Academy Doha Celebrate Sustainability Through 'Waste To Art Competition'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar's (VCUarts Qatar) Community Education Programme, in collaboration with Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), has concluded a six-week initiative that invited young students to explore sustainability through hands-on creative practice, combining environmental awareness with digital storytelling.

Waste to Art ran from January 4 to February 17, 2026, engaging 26 QAD students across years four to five. Participants repurposed everyday waste into sculptural figures and then“activated” their creations through stop-motion film, bridging traditional craftsmanship and digital media.

“The Community Education Programme at VCUarts Qatar is committed to building a strong and equitable creative community,” said Programme Manager at VCUarts Qatar, Rasha Alkasab.“By integrating themes such as sustainability into art and design, we equip students with a strong creative foundation while contributing to a multiversity environment that nurtures collaboration and innovation across the Qatar Foundation ecosystem.”

Art Teacher at Qatar Academy Doha, Mada Sadek highlighted the pedagogical impact:“For the past three years, our students have engaged regularly with VCUarts Qatar. By starting this journey in Grade 3 and continuing through Grade 5, they have developed skills that broaden their horizons. This experience supports the development of the 'whole child,' as these innovative thinking skills transfer into subjects like mathematics and language.”

The jury featured a distinguished panel of educators and leaders, including Director of Strategic Engagement at VCUarts Qatar, Lejla Niksic; Assistant Principal at Qatar Academy Primary School, Yara B. Darwish Fakhroo; Assistant Principal at Qatar Academy Primary School, Francesc Navarro Justo; and Lead Teacher at Qatar Academy Primary School, Cheryl V. Heyres.

Projects were evaluated based on design quality, conceptual development, sustainability, technical execution, and reflection. First place was awarded to Alesha Gunay for The Sunset Race, a work inspired by a passion for Formula 1 that used old pastels, sandpaper, cardboard, wire, and yarn to capture the energy of the track. Second place went to Yosra Aqel for The Evolution of Amber, an animation created using pinecones, pompoms, and feathers that follows a character named Amber as she overcomes challenges to learn to fly, symbolising resilience and integrity. And third place was awarded to Lynn Alameddine for Monty, constructed from forks, straws, and recycled cardboard. The story follows Monty, a character navigating a disability, serving as an inspiring reminder that anyone can shine regardless of physical challenges.

The VCUarts Qatar Community Education Programme offers creative learning opportunities for youth and lifelong learners through workshops and short courses in art and design.