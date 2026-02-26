British Royals Visit Amman Hospital

This handout photograph taken and released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday shows Meghan (3rd left), Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry (centre), Duke of Sussex, along with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (3rd right) visiting children who have been evacuated from Gaza for medical care at the Speciality Hospital in Amman.

