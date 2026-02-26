403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center and Rabdan Academy Sign MoU to Strengthen National Capabilities in Hazardous Materials Management
(MENAFN- Omnesmedia) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 25 February 2026: As part of ongoing efforts to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a safe and sustainable environment, the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center, the local authority responsible for overseeing and regulating the handling of hazardous materials in the emirate, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Rabdan Academy, a leading government education and training institution in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.
The MoU aims to build and develop an integrated and sustainable national ecosystem for hazardous materials management and to enhance national readiness through knowledge exchange and the development of specialized human capacities.
The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center by H.E. Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Center, and H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of officials from both sides.
This partnership comes at a critical time as Abu Dhabi is witnessing rapid economic and industrial growth, which requires advanced frameworks to ensure the safe and efficient handling of hazardous materials at all stages, starting from transportation and storage to use and disposal. The MoU will unify efforts to develop specialized educational and training programs and to conduct innovative scientific and applied research in line with international best global practices and standards.
In this context, H.E. Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori stated: “Our partnership with Rabdan Academy represents a pivotal step toward achieving our vision of building a unified and resilient national system for hazardous materials management. Investing in human capital is the cornerstone of ensuring sustainable security and safety. Through this collaboration, we will leverage Rabdan Academy’s academic expertise and advanced training methodologies to develop specialized training programs and conduct joint research that enhances the efficiency of professionals in this vital sector.”
Under the MoU, both parties will focus on several areas of cooperation, including technical knowledge exchange, development of professional and employee training programs, and collaboration on scientific and academic R&D projects addressing current and future challenges in this field. Joint seminars, conferences, and workshops will also be organized to spread knowledge, build expert networks, and provide advisory and technical services to enhance institutional capacities.
For his part, H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi emphasized that hazardous materials management is a fundamental pillar of national preparedness due to its interconnected regulatory, operational, and security dimensions. He noted that this partnership represents a model for integrating regulatory expertise with academic knowledge, ensuring the transformation of knowledge into sustainable practical capabilities that protect lives and property and enhance business continuity.
He added that Rabdan Academy will, through this MoU, develop specialized academic and professional programs supported by applied scientific research to prepare leaders and experts with a comprehensive understanding of the hazardous materials lifecycle and the ability to make effective decisions under various conditions.
This collaboration reflects the strong commitment of both parties to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision, not only in reinforcing its position as one of the safest and most agile cities, but also as a hub for knowledge and innovation in public safety. The partnership is expected to lead to pioneering initiatives and projects that contribute to a comprehensive regulatory and operational framework for hazardous materials management, strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and ensuring a safe environment for future generations.
The MoU aims to build and develop an integrated and sustainable national ecosystem for hazardous materials management and to enhance national readiness through knowledge exchange and the development of specialized human capacities.
The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Center by H.E. Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Center, and H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of officials from both sides.
This partnership comes at a critical time as Abu Dhabi is witnessing rapid economic and industrial growth, which requires advanced frameworks to ensure the safe and efficient handling of hazardous materials at all stages, starting from transportation and storage to use and disposal. The MoU will unify efforts to develop specialized educational and training programs and to conduct innovative scientific and applied research in line with international best global practices and standards.
In this context, H.E. Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori stated: “Our partnership with Rabdan Academy represents a pivotal step toward achieving our vision of building a unified and resilient national system for hazardous materials management. Investing in human capital is the cornerstone of ensuring sustainable security and safety. Through this collaboration, we will leverage Rabdan Academy’s academic expertise and advanced training methodologies to develop specialized training programs and conduct joint research that enhances the efficiency of professionals in this vital sector.”
Under the MoU, both parties will focus on several areas of cooperation, including technical knowledge exchange, development of professional and employee training programs, and collaboration on scientific and academic R&D projects addressing current and future challenges in this field. Joint seminars, conferences, and workshops will also be organized to spread knowledge, build expert networks, and provide advisory and technical services to enhance institutional capacities.
For his part, H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi emphasized that hazardous materials management is a fundamental pillar of national preparedness due to its interconnected regulatory, operational, and security dimensions. He noted that this partnership represents a model for integrating regulatory expertise with academic knowledge, ensuring the transformation of knowledge into sustainable practical capabilities that protect lives and property and enhance business continuity.
He added that Rabdan Academy will, through this MoU, develop specialized academic and professional programs supported by applied scientific research to prepare leaders and experts with a comprehensive understanding of the hazardous materials lifecycle and the ability to make effective decisions under various conditions.
This collaboration reflects the strong commitment of both parties to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision, not only in reinforcing its position as one of the safest and most agile cities, but also as a hub for knowledge and innovation in public safety. The partnership is expected to lead to pioneering initiatives and projects that contribute to a comprehensive regulatory and operational framework for hazardous materials management, strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and ensuring a safe environment for future generations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment