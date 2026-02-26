Galaxy Entertainment Group Reports Q4 & Annual 2025 Results

Q4 2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA

Up 33% YoY and Up 29% QoQ to $4.3 Billion

FY2025 Group Adjusted EBITDA

Up 19% YoY to $14.5 Billion

FY2025 Group NPAS Up 22% YoY to $10.7 Billion

Recommends a Final Dividend of $0.80 Per Share

Capella at Galaxy Macau Grand Opened on February 10

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”,“Company” or the“Group”) (HKEx stock code: 27) today reported results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended 31 December 2025. (All amounts are expressed in HKD unless otherwise stated).

Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of GEG said,

“In 2025 Macau continued its post Covid recovery, with Gross Gaming Revenue ('GGR') increasing 9% to $240.2 billion. During the year, the Central Government further increased flexibility for mainland visitors, including the one-trip-per-week visa for Zhuhai residents and the multiple-entry visa for Hengqin residents, which enables more frequent travel to Macau. As a result, total visitation to Macau increased 15% to 40.1 million, setting an all-time record for arrivals. Visitation from Mainland China increased at an even faster pace, rising 18% to 29.0 million. Equally significant, international visitor arrivals increased 14% to 2.8 million, also setting a new record for overseas visitation. GEG has been actively working with Macao Government Tourism Office ('MGTO') to position Macau as a destination of choice, particularly across Asia. GEG remains fully committed to advancing this effort through our marketing teams and international offices in Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Singapore.

Turning to GEG's performance, we continued to drive growth across every segment of the business, with a particular focus in the premium mass and the super-premium mass segment. Capella soft launched in May 2025 and officially opened on 10 February 2026. With its ultra-luxury room product, Capella has allowed us to capture the super-premium mass segment more effectively at scale, further reinforcing our leadership in this high-value market.

From a financial perspective, GEG grew Adjusted EBITDA by 19% from $12.2 billion to $14.5 billion in 2025. Full year Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders ('NPAS') grew 22% to $10.7 billion.

Our balance sheet remains healthy and liquid, with cash and liquid investments of $36.3 billion. This solid financial foundation, together with healthy cash flow from operations enables us to return capital to shareholders, fund our development pipeline, pursue international expansion opportunities and ensure that we have a strong balance sheet in the event of unforeseeable circumstances such as economic shocks. During 2025, we paid two dividends of $0.50 and $0.70, totaling $1.20 per share. Today the Board recommends a final dividend of $0.80 per share. These dividends demonstrate our continued confidence in the longer-term outlook for Macau and for GEG.

GEG continues to support the Macau Government's goal to develop Macau into a 'City of Performing Arts' and 'City of Sports' by hosting world-class events across various categories. The Galaxy Arena and Galaxy International Convention Center ('GICC') have been tremendously successful, with mega events driving a significant increase in customer traffic. In 2025, GEG hosted around 350 concerts, entertainment shows, sporting and major events. Highlights included world-class tenor Andrea Bocelli's concert in March, the ITTF World Cup in April, performances by G-Dragon, Jacky Cheung, and Eason Chan during summer, and the National Games in November which was the first time that they were jointly held in Macau. We also hosted the two-day iQIYI Scream Carnival which is an exclusive multi-year strategic partnership with Galaxy Arena. In addition, the '2025 Greater Bay Area Film and Music Gala – Bay Area Rising Moon', co-organized by the Film Channel Program Centre, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Zijing Culture Group and Phoenix Television, was also successfully held at Galaxy Arena. These landmark events drew large audiences from both Mainland China and overseas markets, underscoring the power of entertainment to broaden Macau's appeal well beyond gaming. Each event not only strengthened the Galaxy brand but also generated incremental revenue across our resorts.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises another exciting calendar of entertainment. We will continue our partnerships with leading global entertainment companies to present marquee concerts, while expanding our collaboration with UFC to bring thrilling UFC Fight Nights to the city. We have also renewed a three-year cooperation agreement with Damai Entertainment, a member of Alibaba Group, and Macau Pass to enhance our events ticketing services. Together, these initiatives will deepen customer loyalty, attract new audiences, and firmly establish Macau as Asia's premier destination for leisure and entertainment.

GEG announced that Waldo Casino ceased operations on 31 October 2025. In alignment with Macau Government policies, GEG is committed to safeguarding local employment. In addition to being able to retain the same position, employees have also been offered the opportunity to explore a range of career paths if they wish to do so and they received support for their transition into a new working environment.

Macau's 2025 Policy Address reaffirmed the importance of balancing reliance on gaming with diversified tourism and cultural development. In response, concessionaires continued to invest heavily in non-gaming facilities such as hotels, retail, family entertainment, and event venues, while also expanding international marketing. Together, these initiatives are helping Macau evolve into a globally competitive World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

Looking ahead to 2026, we remain firmly focused on accelerating Phase 4 development, enhancing the appeal of our existing resorts, and further expanding our non-gaming offerings - from mega shows to international events - to diversify Macau's offerings. We remain optimistic about GEG and the broader market landscape. We are confident that the Central Government will continue to support Macau through policies, and that the Macau Government will sustain its focus on stable development and economic diversification.

On a final note, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to our team members who deliver 'World Class, Asian Heart' service each and every day. Their professionalism and commitment have been instrumental in upholding GEG's reputation and driving the solid financial results we have achieved.”