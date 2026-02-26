Ezdan Holding Group Posts QR113.62M Net Profit In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of Ezdan Holding Group convened yesterday and ratified the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, where the profits netted QR113.62m compared to QR104.99m in 2024.

The Group's earnings per share (EPS) reported QR0.004 by the end of 2025, compared to QR0.004 by the end 2024.

The Board of Directors has recommended no dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

That recommendation will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Assembly meeting.